Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A new face will be steering the ship when Leeds Rhinos’ women begin their quest for a third successive Wembley appearance this weekend.

Sign up for all of the latest Leeds Rhinos news, features and exclusive interviews. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Australian half-back Melanie Howard is set to make her debut in Rhinos’ season-opening Betfred Women’s Challenge Cup group tie against Leigh Leopards at AMT Headingley on Saturday (1pm). Leeds have lost a host of first-choice players to retirement or other clubs over the past 12 months and - having played at the top level in Australia - Howard is relishing the chance to take the role of an on-field general.

“I want to lead the girls on the field, as a half, the best way I can,” she said of what she hopes to bring to her new team. “Having a lot of experience, I feel like I can add a lot of value there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I am a calm head, not much fazes me, so if that’s helpful for some of the younger girls, that’s the role I’d like to play. Being a half, I am quite a good communicator on the field so I am hoping to bring that to the team.”

New Leeds Rhinos signing Melanie Howard. Picture by Leeds Rhinos.

Howard, who works as a supply teacher, is keen for a first experience of the English game. “I’m really excited and keen to get out with the girls and have a bit of a taste of the rugby over here,” she added. “I’ve missed a bit of pre-season, I came in a bit late, but I am really looking forward to it. It will be good to play at Headingley, I was off the plane and straight to the stadium and I got a run down of the history of the club and everything. It is an awesome stadium and the facilities are top-class.”

Howard, 31, played for St George-Illawarra Dragons and Sydney Roosters in the Women’s National Rugby League (WNRL) competition and represented New South Wales against Queensland in the 2020 State of Origin, the same year she was an NRLW Grand Finalist for the Roosters against Brisbane. She was with Knights in New South Wales’ Harvey Norman Women's Premiership last season.

Though England were crushed 90-4 by Australia in a pre-season Test in Las Vegas earlier this year, Howard believes women’s rugby league in this country is improving. “It’s probably not at NRLW level yet, but the game is growing here, which is exciting to be part of,” she said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

New Leeds Rhinos signing Melanie Howard. Picture by Leeds Rhinos.

“I am looking forward to seeing how it all pans out. There’s a lot of young girls coming through and the pathways are hopefully going to start showing in the next couple of seasons. To see that start to show will be exciting for me. At Leeds we’ve got some young girls who’ve come through the academy and some experienced heads - some England players and the likes of Bethan [Dainton], playing for Wales. For me, it’s exciting to be part of it and I want to add value where I can.”

Leeds have been runners-up in both previous women’s finals played at Wembley and are aiming to go one better in two months’ time. Howard said: “It is an amazing stadium and if I can get to play there, that’s really exciting. I want to get there and win and to do that with the girls would be incredible.”