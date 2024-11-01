Leeds Rhinos teammates set to clash in England v Wales women's rugby league Test at Headingley

Leeds Rhinos’ Bethan Dainton is hoping to upset some close mates at AMT Headingley tomorrow (Saturday).

Sign up for all of the latest Leeds Rhinos news, features and exclusive interviews. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The loose-forward will captain Wales women against an England side featuring Rhinos’ Keara Bennett, Amy Hardcastle, Shona Hoyle, Izzy Northrop - making her international debut - and Bella Sykes. Dainton is more used to having those players alongside her in big games, but warned club loyalties count for nothing in Test rugby.

“As soon as that whistle goes, I don’t care who’s in front of me, whether you are my friend or not,” she vowed. “I am not too bothered about going against my mates - but at the end we’ll probably have a hug and be out together after.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wales captain Bethan Dainton, right, of Leeds Rhinos, with England's Hollie-Mae Dodd at AMT Headingley, which will stage a Test between the sides on Saturday. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

It will be an emotional occasion for Dainton, who was unavailable through injury when the sides met on the same ground a year ago. “I broke my sternum playing against France,” the rugby union convert - who has been outstanding since joining Rhinos ahead of the 2023 season - recalled

“I thought I’d be all right, I told my family I’d be all right, but I practically couldn’t move. I was absolutely devastated, so it’s fantastic to be playing for Wales on my home ground.

“Normally when we walk out I am hiding at the back. Leading the team out, I am so proud to do that - it is a bit daunting, but come game day I will be ready.”

Wales, who have qualified for the 2026 World Cup, were beaten 60-0 in last year’s game and England will be hot favourites again against a side with limited Betfred Women’s Super League experience. But Dainton, a serving soldier, insisted: “We will front-up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bethan Dainton seen scoring for Leeds Rhinos against Warrington Wolves at AMT Headingley in April. Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.com.

“I think we’ve got the heart, the grit and the desire. In most Welsh teams we use a lot of that so as long as we turn up and put our bodies on the line, I don’t think we can go far wrong.

“Last year [Wales] were in the game for about 60 minutes. It is just trying to get that 80-minute performance. I know we can get that, but at the same time we are still building, so there’s no pressure from me.”

England women: Brown, Bennett, Cunningham, Davies, Dodd, Hardcastle, Harris, Hoyle, Mottershead, Northrop, Partington, Rowe, Sykes, Stott, Travis, Whitfield, L Wood. 18th/19th players: Coleman, Foubister.

Wales women: from Burnell, Carr, Dainton, Davis, Gibbons, Hobbs, Hughes, Jenkins, H Jones, S Jones, Marsh, McGifford, Parker, Prescott, Price, Taylor, Whittaker, Williams, A Wood.

Referee: James Vella (Australia). Kick-off: Saturday, noon, at AMT Headingley.