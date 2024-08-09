Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A decision on whether Brad Arthur will remain at Leeds Rhinos is getting closer, the coach says.

The Australian joined Leeds last month on a contract until the end of this season, but has confirmed he is open to the possibility of staying on next year. Leeds, who play host to Wigan Warriors tomorrow (Saturday), have won one of Arthur’s three games in charge, but there have been signs performances are improving under the ex-Parramatta Eels boss, even if a surge into the Betfred Super League play-offs looks unlikely.

Speaking at his weekly preview press conference today, the 50-year-old insisted he is “loving” his time at Rhinos and expects the long-term coaching situation to be decided soon, though he conceded the club will have a major say in the outcome.

With less than a quarter of the campaign remaining, the club are working through player recruitment and retention for next year, but that situation is complicated by uncertainty over who will be in charge of the team. “I don't think it'll be too far away,” Arthur stated of a decision on the coaching situation.

“The club have got to do what's best for them and I want to leave the club in a better place than when I came. I would say it would have to be sooner than later because they need to know what they're doing moving forward.”

Arthur confirmed talks between him and Rhinos’ management are continuing. “We are going through it,” he added. “Both parties have been honest and up front. That’s how it needs to be. I am sure a decision, one way or the other, won't be too far away.”

With the team starting to move in the right direction, Arthur accepts there would be unfinished business if he left at the end of this year. He also hinted at a future return to Super League if he doesn’t remain with Leeds in 2025.

“I really enjoy this part of coaching,” he stressed. “Not projects, but opportunities to make players and teams better. It is a good challenge, it has taken me out of my comfort zone and I've really enjoyed it.

“Whatever time I have here, I want to make sure when I leave people say it was the right choice for me to come here and I helped the club move forward. I’ve got unfinished business in the NRL and still want to coach in the NRL, but in 10 years' time I'd love to be able to come back and coach in Super League. I want to do the right thing by the club so they want me to come back.”

Asked if his preference is to stay on next year, Arthur responded: “We need a few things to work out. I want to coach in the NRL, but it's highly unlikely next year there will be a position available. Maybe the year after there might be.

“At the moment I have got a job here and I want to make sure I am committed to that and the boys know I am committed to that. I feel a big part of it will be if the players continue to buy in, work hard, train hard and play like they want me to be here. I only want to stay if I feel like I can make a difference. That's going to be determined by the playing group as well.”

Almost a month after he arrived in England, Arthur has no regrets about the move. He stressed: “I'm really enjoying it. I feel like if I stick around, I could actually contribute and make a bit of a difference because the buy-in is good and the players actually want to get better.

“We've seen some small improvements along the way, but we've got to be more consistent with it. I feel like we have got better at some areas, we just need to be able to maintain that and do it for longer periods of the game, especially when we get a bit tired and fall into some habits that we’ve got to try to get out of us.

“I'm starting to feel a bit more comfortable around the players and getting to know them a bit more and they're starting to feel more comfortable around me. It just takes a bit of time, but I love it.”