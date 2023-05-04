Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds Rhinos injury list and potential return dates ahead of Salford Red Devils clash

Here’s the latest state of play as Rhinos prepare to face Salford Red Devils at Headingley on Friday.

By Peter Smith
Published 4th May 2023, 06:00 BST- 1 min read

David Fusitu’a

The winger suffered ankle ligament damage in the defeat at Hull KR on March 31. He was initially expected to be sidelined for around six-eight weeks, but has had surgery and is now set for a three-month stint on the casualty list.

Aidan Sezer

David Fusitu’a remains on Rhinos' long-term casualty list. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.David Fusitu’a remains on Rhinos' long-term casualty list. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.
The half-back sustained damage to a quad muscle in the first-half of the defeat at Leigh Leopards two weeks ago and is expected to be missing for “a few weeks”.

Derrell Olpherts

The ex-Castleford winger suffered a calf injury against Hull KR at the end of March, but is back in training and could be available for next week’s game at Wigan Warriors.

Derrell Olpherts is back in training and could be available for Rhinos selection next week. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.Derrell Olpherts is back in training and could be available for Rhinos selection next week. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.
Morgan Gannon

The 19-year-old forward has not played a first team game since failing a head injury assessment during Rhinos’ defeat by Hull FC on February 24, but made a comeback for the reserves three weeks ago and is in Friday’s initial squad.

Max Simpson

The teenager centre suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury in pre-season training which is expected to rule him out of the entire 2023 campaign.

Players on loan:

Luke Hooley (Batley Bulldogs), Joe Gibbons (Keighley Cougars), Oli Field (York Knights).

