3 Leeds Rhinos & 2 Wakefield Trinity stars named in England Ashes squad but Man of Steel is snubbed

Three Leeds Rhinos players have been named in England’s squad for this month’s Ashes Tests against Australia.

Connor was last week honoured as the best player in Betfred Super League, but England boss Shaun Wane failed to include him in the training squad when that was named in June and has now left the scrum-half out of his 24 for the Tests. George Williams, Harry Smith and Hull KR’s Grand Final man of the match Mikey Lewis are the selected half-backs.

Veteran Watkins has been recalled 13 years after his first England cap. He last featured for his country at the 2022 World Cup. Oledzki is also back in contention for the first time since the global tournament three years ago, while Newman has been a regular in the England camp for the past two campaigns.

The squad includes Hull KR’s three try scorers from the win against Wigan Warriors at Old Trafford two days ago. Winger Joe Burgess, who crossed twice, returns to the England set-up for the first time since 2015, alongside Lewis and hooker Jez Litten.

Full-back AJ Brimson, of Gold Coast Titans, is selected after changing his international eligibility to England earlier this year through his mother’s heritage. He scored 12 tries in 23 NRL appearances in 2025.

Also selected from the southern hemisphere competition are Newcastle Knights duo Dom Young and Kai Pearce-Paul, Dolphins centre Herbie Farnworth, North Queensland Cowboys’ John Bateman and Morgan Smithies of Canberra Raiders. Rhinos academy product Owen Trout, who is now with Leigh Leopards, is vying for his Test debut and St Helens forward Alex Walmsley could make his first international appearance since October, 2021.

Wane said: “I’m really excited by the 24 players we have selected ahead of this upcoming Ashes Series. There were some tough decisions to be made given the quality we have across both Super League and the NRL and that’s never easy, but I am confident that the 24 selected will give us the best chance of winning this series

“The return of The Ashes has been a long time coming and we now have the chance to face off against the Kangaroos and look to make history by being the first English side to win The Ashes in over 50 years. We already have two sold out venues in Everton and Headingley and I’m sure the atmosphere at Wembley in less than two weeks’ time will be electric.”

England’s ABK Beer Ashes squad is: John Bateman (North Queensland Cowboys), AJ Brimson (Gold Coast Titans), Joe Burgess (Hull KR), Daryl Clark (St Helens), Herbie Farnworth (Dolphins), Ethan Havard (Wigan Warriors), Morgan Knowles (St Helens), Matty Lees (St Helens), Mikey Lewis (Hull KR), Jez Litten (Hull KR), Mike McMeeken (Wakefield Trinity), Harry Newman (Leeds Rhinos), Mikolaj Oledzki (Leeds Rhinos), Tom Johnstone (Wakefield Trinity), Kai Pearce-Paul (Newcastle Knights), Harry Smith (Wigan Warriors), Morgan Smithies (Canberra Raiders), Owen Trout (Leigh Leopards), Alex Walmsley (St Helens), Jake Wardle (Wigan Warriors), Kallum Watkins (Leeds Rhinos), Jack Welsby (St Helens), George Williams (Warrington Wolves), Dom Young (Newcastle Knights).