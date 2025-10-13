Leeds Rhinos star set for England recall in Ashes squad v Australia

Leeds Rhinos prop Mikolaj Oledzki is set for an England recall.

Sign up for all of the latest Leeds Rhinos news, features and exclusive interviews. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

National coach Shaun Wane’s 24-man group to take on Australia will be announced at noon today (Monday) and the Yorkshire Evening Post understands Rhinos’ Polish-born forward will be included. Oledzki, 27, featured for England at the World Cup in 2022, but was not included in the squad for the past two Test series against Tonga and Samoa.

His impressive club form this year has earned him a call up for the three-game campaign against the Aussies and he is unlikely to be the only Leeds man included. The series begins at Wembley on Saturday, October 25, with the second Test at Everton FC’s new stadium on November 1 and the final encounter set for Rhinos’ AMT Headingley a week later.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mikolaj Oledzki seen scoring for Leeds Rhinos against Leigh Leopards in June. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Oledzki was at Old Trafford for last Saturday’s Betfred Super League Grand Final between Hull KR and Wigan Warriors, along with several other likely England representatives, including NRL-based Kai Pearce-Paul and Dom Young. Leeds’ Dream Team second-rower James McDonnell was also present.