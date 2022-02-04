Leeds Knights set sights on NIHL National playoff grand finale in Coventry

DETAILS for the end-of-season NIHL National playoffs have been finalised – with Coventry’s SkyDome Arena again playing host to the second-tier’s ‘Final Four Weekend’ which is scheduled for April 30-May 1.

By Phil Harrison
Friday, 4th February 2022, 10:00 pm
Leeds Knights' playes will hope to form part of the NIHL National Final Four Weekend in Coventry on April 30-May 1. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

Leeds Knights are currently well-placed to make the post-season, sitting fifth in the standings and with the top eight teams guaranteed a spot.

Once the regular season finishes, the 1st, 4th, 5th and 8th-placed teams will form Group A, with those finishing 2nd, 3rd, 6th and 7th go into Group B playing home-and-away ties will be played between April 9-24, the top two from each group making it through to Coventry.

Elsewhere, Planet Ice Leeds has been chosen as the venue for the Moralee Finals Weekend on April 23-24.

NIHL North 1’s eight teams will play two-legged quarter final ties over April 16-17 in order to make it to Elland Road.

