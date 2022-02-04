Leeds Knights set sights on NIHL National playoff grand finale in Coventry

Leeds Knights' playes will hope to form part of the NIHL National Final Four Weekend in Coventry on April 30-May 1. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

Leeds Knights are currently well-placed to make the post-season, sitting fifth in the standings and with the top eight teams guaranteed a spot.

Once the regular season finishes, the 1st, 4th, 5th and 8th-placed teams will form Group A, with those finishing 2nd, 3rd, 6th and 7th go into Group B playing home-and-away ties will be played between April 9-24, the top two from each group making it through to Coventry.

Elsewhere, Planet Ice Leeds has been chosen as the venue for the Moralee Finals Weekend on April 23-24.