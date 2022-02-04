Leeds Knights' Brandon Whistle is set to play with Sheffield Steelers in the Elite League this weekend. Picture: Andy Bourke/Podium Prints

The fact the 24-year-old Canadian-born forward is playing for the Steelers is not unusual, given he has made six appearances for them already this season, picking up a goal and an assist.

But his appearance for the Elite League leaders this weekend will come as a surprise to some given it will be on two nights when the Knights are also in action.

All Whistle’s previous top-flight appearances have come when the Knights have been without a game but, when discussing team news on Friday night, Leeds owner Steve Nell confirmed that Whistle would be with the Steelers this weekend.

Ben Solder will be missing from Saturday's Leeds Knights line up to face Peterborough Phantoms at home due to being required by parent club Mancheter Storm in the EIHL. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

Whistle was one of the Knights’ later signings in the summer, brought to the club by his father, Dave Whistle, who was the Knights’ head coach until mid-January when Nell replaced him with Ryan Aldridge.

Shortly before the season began, Whistle agreed a two-way deal with the Steelers, whose head coach Aaron Fox has been continually impressed by the forward’s contributions whenever he has been available to step up.

Elsewhere, Knights’ captain Sam Zajac is missing again due to work commitments, meaning centre Matty Davies will continue to deputise as skipper. Harry Gulliver will be in the Knights line-up to face Peterborough, while defenceman Ben Solder will not as he is required to step up and play for parent club Manchester Storm in their EIHL clash at home to Coventry Blaze.

Leeds start a home double-header in NIHL National without Whistle – who has scored 84 points including 39 goals in 41 games for them, making him second top points scorer behind line-mate Kieran Brown – by welcoming Peterborough Phantoms to Elland Road tonight (6.30pm).

Peterborough sit just one place and three points adrift of fifth-placed Leeds, who have played a game more. Seventh-placed Basingstoke Bison are the second team to make the trip to West Yorkshire tomorrow (5.15pm).