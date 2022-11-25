Leeds United pair Tyler Adams and Brenden Aaronson could both feature from the start against Gareth Southgate’s England this weekend

Leeds United fans could see a number of familiar faces lining up on both sides of the divide as England take on the United States at the FIFA World Cup this evening. The Three Lions’ second group stage match is unlikely to be as much of a goal-fest as their opener against Iran, in which Southgate’s side scored six and conceded twice, but the match with the USA is expected to be a competitive one.

USMNT captain Tyler Adams has been a stalwart for Leeds since signing from RB Leipzig in a £20 million transfer this summer and has sufficiently impressed international coach Gregg Berhalter to be awarded the armband on the eve of the tournament in Qatar.

Adams will lead the United States out against England, but there is uncertainty over who will stand beside the Leeds midfielder after Harry Kane underwent a scan on an ankle injury sustained in the 6-2 win over Iran.

There is no guarantee fellow Leeds man Brenden Aaronson will be in from the start, either, after the 22-year-old was left on the bench until the second half of USMNT’s 1-1 draw with Wales.

Here is the YEP’s predicted XI for both sides as the pair face each other for the first time in a major tournament since a 1-1 draw in South Africa 12 years ago.

