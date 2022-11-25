Adams leads the USMNT into the vital Group B game hoping for one of his nation’s greatest ever results, against the nation where he now plays his football. And despite the presence of die-hard England fans among his club team-mates like Luke Ayling, the WhatsApp messages have been largely supportive of Adams and Brenden Aaronson’s World Cup exploits. There has been, according to Adams, a refreshing lack of ‘It’s Coming Home’ related content sent to his phone.

“I actually haven't heard it too much,” he said.

"To be fair, everyone wished me luck, they just said not too much luck against England. So friendly banter within our team group chat to me and Brendan, but haven't heard It's Coming Home too much. I guess that's a good thing.”

Gregg Barhalter’s American side go into the game embracing the underdog tag, even down to how much possession they have. Adams believes that will suit him, not only due to the style of football he plays at club level under Jesse Marsch but the way the national team operate off the ball. Hurting England after winning the ball will be a big part of the USMNT strategy.

“I play for Leeds, have you ever seen the way we play?” he quipped.

"I think that it sets up to our strengths in a way. We feel that one of the qualities and characteristics of our team that we'v progressed and built over the past three years is our pressing. The amount of guys that we have on the team that can get in and around the ball or athleticism to cover spaces and cover ground – we play in a very aggressive way against the ball and that ultimately sets us up to create a lot of transition moments which you did see against Wales. So we're going to see how we have to change a little, variations to how we do things and capitalise on those transition moments.”