17 photos that take you back to supporting Leeds United during the 1995/1996 season

Leeds United came close to securing their first silverware in four years in 1996.

But United fell short in the Coca Cola Cup final at Wembley, suffering a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Aston Villa who ended the Whites’ chances of cup glory.

Four days previously, the Whites had been knocked out of the FA Cup with a 3-0 quarter-final defeat to Liverpool - and their run in the UEFA Cup had come to an end much earlier than fans had hoped, as PSV Eindhoven put a whopping eight goals past Howard Wilkinson’s men across two legs.

On the domestic front, Leeds didn’t cover themselves in glory, and ending the season with a seven-game winless streak ensured United could do no better than a 13th-placed Premiership finish.

Here are 17 photos to take you back to supporting Leeds United in the 1995/1996 season:

Paul Beesley signed from Sheffield United for £250,000 in August 1995. He made 8 Premiership starts in the 1995/1996 season.

Tony Yeboah celebrates one of the finest goals ever to be scored in a Leeds United shirt, finishing off a beautiful team move with a first-time volley which crashed in off the bar against Liverpool

Gareth Southgate challenges Whites skipper Gary McAllister as United claim their third successive win at Elland Road in August 1995.

The Whites' season gets off to a strong start with Tony Yeboah scoring a hat-trick in their UEFA Cup opener away to Monaco in September.