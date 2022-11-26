17 photos that take you back to supporting Leeds United during the 1995/1996 season
Leeds United came close to securing their first silverware in four years in 1996.
But United fell short in the Coca Cola Cup final at Wembley, suffering a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Aston Villa who ended the Whites’ chances of cup glory.
Four days previously, the Whites had been knocked out of the FA Cup with a 3-0 quarter-final defeat to Liverpool - and their run in the UEFA Cup had come to an end much earlier than fans had hoped, as PSV Eindhoven put a whopping eight goals past Howard Wilkinson’s men across two legs.
On the domestic front, Leeds didn’t cover themselves in glory, and ending the season with a seven-game winless streak ensured United could do no better than a 13th-placed Premiership finish.
Here are 17 photos to take you back to supporting Leeds United in the 1995/1996 season: