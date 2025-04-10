Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An “exceptional list of finalists” has been revealed for this year’s Leeds Sports Awards.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Olympians, Paralympians and their coaches lead the list of finalists for the awards, which will be held at the Carriageworks Theatre on Thursday, May 15.

Paralympic gold medal winners, Hannah Cockcroft CBE DL, and Kadeena Cox OBE are the finalists in the Disability Sportsperson Award with Olympic gold medal winners Katy Marchant MBE, Tom Pidcock OBE and Georgie Brayshaw MBE the finalists in the Sportsperson Award category.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

(clockwise from left) Katy Marchant MBE, Tom Pidcock OBE and Kadeena Cox have been nominated for awards. | National World

The coaches behind the Olympians and Paralympians are also celebrated with diving coach Adam Smallwood, gymnastics coach Dave Murray, wheelchair racing coach Paul Moseley and triathlon coach Rhys Davey all finalists in the Performance Coach Award.

Finalists in all 13 awards have been announced, with community-based athletes, teams, coaches and volunteers sharing the stage with the performance athletes and coaches.

The 22nd Leeds Sports Awards delivered by Sport Leeds and supported by Leeds City Council will take place for the first time at the Carriageworks Theatre on Thursday, May 15. The event will be hosted by Tanya Arnold and Jamie Jones-Buchanan MBE.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jamie Jones-Buchanan has remained a leading figure at Leeds since his retirement. (Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com) | National World

Rob Wadsworth chair of Sport Leeds said, “the long-awaited finalists announcement has been made and as you would expect from this great sporting city, we will be celebrating the global success of athletes and their coaches, but equally as important, the unsung heroes of community sport.”

Leeds City Councillor Salma Arif, Executive Member for Adult Social Care, Active Lifestyles and Culture said: “From a very large number of nominations, the judges have produced an exceptional list of finalists representing every level of sport across the city from Inspirational Community Champions to Olympic and Paralympic gold medal winners.

“We look forward to showcasing their sporting achievements.”

The full list for the finalists at this year’s Leeds Sports Awards are below:

Hannack Cockroft CBE DL (pictured here with husband Nathan Maguire) has been nominated for the Disability Sportsperson of the Year. | National World

Athletes of the City

Young Disability Sportsperson (Sponsored by Technogym)

Lucas Town

Oliver Porter

Disability Sportsperson (Sponsored by Technogym)

Hannah Cockroft (CBE DL)

Kadeena Cox (OBE)

Young Sportsperson (Sponsored by Technogym)

Amy Wright

Matilda Potter

Yaried Alem

Sportsperson (Sponsored by Technogym)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Georgie Brayshaw (MBE)

Katy Marchant (MBE)

Tom Pidcock (OBE)

Beacons of the City

School Achievement (Sponsored by YPO)

Dave Curtis

St Theresa’s Catholic Primary School

Outstanding Sports Volunteer (Sponsored by Rosterfy)

Fiona Croft and Becky Simmonds

Dr Ian Richards

Community Coach (Sponsored by Evans Homes)

Charlotte Williams

Elaine Brown and Pete Makowski

Community Team/Club (Sponsored by Evans Homes)

Crossgates Harriers

Methley United AFC

Student Sport Champion/s (Sponsored by Leeds Trinity University)

Luke Whitehouse

Max Burgin

Champions of the City

Inspirational Community Champion/s (Sponsored by University of Leeds)

Anthony Hall

Come Outside- Jovanni and Rob

Performance Coach (Sponsored by Yorkshire Sport Foundation)

Adam Smallwood

Dave Murray

Paul Moseley

Rhys Davey

Performance Team/Club (Sponsored by Weetwood Hall Estate)

City of Leeds Diving Club

Leeds Gymnastics Club

Sustainability Champion/s (Sponsored by Zoggs)

K.E.E.P

Yorkshire Cricket Foundation