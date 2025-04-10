Leeds Sports Awards 2025: Olympians and Paralympians lead list as 'exceptional' finalists revealed
Olympians, Paralympians and their coaches lead the list of finalists for the awards, which will be held at the Carriageworks Theatre on Thursday, May 15.
Paralympic gold medal winners, Hannah Cockcroft CBE DL, and Kadeena Cox OBE are the finalists in the Disability Sportsperson Award with Olympic gold medal winners Katy Marchant MBE, Tom Pidcock OBE and Georgie Brayshaw MBE the finalists in the Sportsperson Award category.
The coaches behind the Olympians and Paralympians are also celebrated with diving coach Adam Smallwood, gymnastics coach Dave Murray, wheelchair racing coach Paul Moseley and triathlon coach Rhys Davey all finalists in the Performance Coach Award.
Finalists in all 13 awards have been announced, with community-based athletes, teams, coaches and volunteers sharing the stage with the performance athletes and coaches.
The Sporting Pride of Leeds Award previously won by Eddie Gray MBE, Jonny and Alistair Brownlee MBE and Rob Burrow CBE, will be announced on the evening.
The 22nd Leeds Sports Awards delivered by Sport Leeds and supported by Leeds City Council will take place for the first time at the Carriageworks Theatre on Thursday, May 15. The event will be hosted by Tanya Arnold and Jamie Jones-Buchanan MBE.
Rob Wadsworth chair of Sport Leeds said, “the long-awaited finalists announcement has been made and as you would expect from this great sporting city, we will be celebrating the global success of athletes and their coaches, but equally as important, the unsung heroes of community sport.”
Leeds City Councillor Salma Arif, Executive Member for Adult Social Care, Active Lifestyles and Culture said: “From a very large number of nominations, the judges have produced an exceptional list of finalists representing every level of sport across the city from Inspirational Community Champions to Olympic and Paralympic gold medal winners.
“We look forward to showcasing their sporting achievements.”
The full list for the finalists at this year’s Leeds Sports Awards are below:
Athletes of the City
Young Disability Sportsperson (Sponsored by Technogym)
- Lucas Town
- Oliver Porter
Disability Sportsperson (Sponsored by Technogym)
- Hannah Cockroft (CBE DL)
- Kadeena Cox (OBE)
Young Sportsperson (Sponsored by Technogym)
- Amy Wright
- Matilda Potter
- Yaried Alem
Sportsperson (Sponsored by Technogym)
- Georgie Brayshaw (MBE)
- Katy Marchant (MBE)
- Tom Pidcock (OBE)
Beacons of the City
School Achievement (Sponsored by YPO)
- Dave Curtis
- St Theresa’s Catholic Primary School
Outstanding Sports Volunteer (Sponsored by Rosterfy)
- Fiona Croft and Becky Simmonds
- Dr Ian Richards
Community Coach (Sponsored by Evans Homes)
- Charlotte Williams
- Elaine Brown and Pete Makowski
Community Team/Club (Sponsored by Evans Homes)
- Crossgates Harriers
- Methley United AFC
Student Sport Champion/s (Sponsored by Leeds Trinity University)
- Luke Whitehouse
- Max Burgin
Champions of the City
Inspirational Community Champion/s (Sponsored by University of Leeds)
- Anthony Hall
- Come Outside- Jovanni and Rob
Performance Coach (Sponsored by Yorkshire Sport Foundation)
- Adam Smallwood
- Dave Murray
- Paul Moseley
- Rhys Davey
Performance Team/Club (Sponsored by Weetwood Hall Estate)
- City of Leeds Diving Club
- Leeds Gymnastics Club
Sustainability Champion/s (Sponsored by Zoggs)
- K.E.E.P
- Yorkshire Cricket Foundation
