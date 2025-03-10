Nominations are being sought for the 22nd annual Leeds Sports Awards ahead of its new “theatre style presentation”.

A total of 15 awards will be presented on the evening and the public is invited to nominate for 13 of these, including the new Sustainability Award.

2024 was another fantastic year in sport for the city led by the performances by the Olympians and Paralympians.

The city staged the Super League Magic Weekend for the first time, hosted the second running of the Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon and national teams competed in the city as part of the UK Corporate Games.

The 2025 Awards, arranged by Sport Leeds and supported by Leeds City Council, will take place on Thursday, May 15 and be staged for the first time at the Carriageworks Theatre, with a new theatre style presentation.

Leeds residents are urged to nominate their choices for the following awards:

Athletes of the City

Young Disability Sportsperson (under 18)

Disability Sportsperson

Young Sportsperson (under 18)

Sportsperson

Beacons of the City

School Achievement

Sports Volunteer

Community Coach

Community Club

Student Sport Champion(s) sponsored by Leeds Trinity University

Champions of the City

Inspirational Community Champion sponsored by University of Leeds

Sustainability Award

Performance Coach

Performance Team/Club

Sporting Pride of Leeds sponsored by first direct Arena

You can nominate your sporting heroes at the Yorkshire Sport foundation website. Nominations close on March 15.

Rob Wadsworth, chair of Sport Leeds, said: “The Leeds Sports Awards ceremony is one of the highlights of the Leeds sporting calendar as we celebrate the performances of athletes, of all levels and ages, coaches, administrators and volunteers from across the city during 2024.”

Leeds City Councillor Salma Arif, the executive member for adult social care, active lifestyles and culture, said “As a city, we are fortunate to have some of the country’s top athletes based here, as well as a tremendous network of volunteers who do so much to keep our communities active.

“The Leeds Sports Awards provides an opportunity for the unsung heroes and world leading athletes to be acknowledged on the same stage”.