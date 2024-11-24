Few things rival the charm of a pub that goes beyond the ordinary with its menu.

If there is anywhere in Leeds where you would find a pub serving grub with a contemporary twist, it is in the leafy Horsforth.

As a former Leeds Trinity University student, I’ve passed The Brownlee Arms countless times aboard bus 27, always intrigued by the upscale pub on Long Row.

I’ve passed Brownlee Arms countless times aboard bus 27, always intrigued by the upscale pub on Long Row. | National World

Named after Olympic triathletes Jonathan and Alistair Brownlee, who grew up nearby, the pub immediately feels inviting, blending modern charm with a welcoming, homey feel, with scaled-back décor.

In true gastropub fashion, The Brownlee Arms caters to family gatherings and friend groups who want a bite to eat, rather than just drink - although there is a smaller room just by the entrance allocated to just that. And just like advertised, the punters almost completely consist of families enjoying each other's company.

After soaking in the cosy yet contemporary surroundings, we eagerly turned our attention to the menu, which offers a range of the pub classics you would expect but with an extra touch of class. Visiting in the afternoon, my guest and I craved an early dinner.

While named after a place in Denmark, Toast Skagen is a Swedish delicacy. | National World

We started with a Toast Skagen, a Swedish shrimp salad natives consider a delicacy, and calamari. Both dishes were good, although the Skagen was both mine and my guest's favourite. Served on light, crispy toast, it looked and tasted delightfully fresh. The meal is also available as a main, which I can only presume is served similarly although with more Skagen on more bread, and might just be what I go for on my next visit.

The calamari featured impressively large squid rings, a delightful surprise.

Pleased with our starters, we both decided to stick with a bread-based option for our mains, with me opting for the fish butty while my guest had the club sandwich and a bowl of the soup of the day, which on this day was coriander and carrot.

The fish butty, which for those uninitiated is a piece of battered haddock between two slices of bread, was nice and crispy. I enhanced the dish with a personal touch by adding tartar sauce and a splash of vinegar for extra zest.

I enhanced the haddock butty with a personal touch by adding tartar sauce and a splash of vinegar for extra zest. | National World

My guest's sandwich was enormous, even for a club. Despite thoroughly enjoying it, she had to ask for a box to carry out an entire half. The soup was creamy and bright and the perfect add-on, especially on a chilly day.

The Brownlee Arms delivers a winning combination of comfort, quality, and value—whether for a family gathering or an early weekend dinner. I’m already planning my next visit for the full-size Toast Skagen.

Factfile

Address: 24 Long Row, Horsforth, Leeds LS18 5AA

Telephone: 0113 258 1608

Opening hours: (eg Mon-Sat, 10am-11pm; Sun, 10am-10pm.)

Website: https://brownleearms.co.uk/

Scores

Food: 8/10

Value: 8/10

Atmosphere: 9/10

Service: 8/10