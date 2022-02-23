Spanish giant joins race to sign Leeds United target, former Premier League referee gives verdict on Adam Forshaw tackle

Former Premier League referee gives verdict on Adam Forshaw tackle

Dermot Gallagher is happy with the tackle that Adam Forshaw made on Bruno Fernandes in the lead-up to Raphinha's goal against Manchester United on Sunday.

After the Whites went into the break trailing by two goals, Raphinha equalised for Leeds in the 54th minute just 24 seconds after Rodrigo reduced the deficit.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The build-up to the Brazilian's goal began with Forshaw dispossessing Fernandes just outside the Manchester box.

After the game, the Reds midfielder complained that it had been a foul and so the goal should not have stood.

But Gallagher, who spent 17 years as a referee in the Premier League, disagrees.

“I think he got plenty of the ball and, for me, this summed up the game," Gallagher said.

Marseille midfielder Boubacar Kamara. Pic: John Berry.

"The second half was fantastic and both sets of players went at each other.

“For me, he’s got plenty of the ball and it’s a good hard tackle.

"Fernandes didn’t expect him to be there and, for me, there’s not a lot wrong with that.”

Joe Gelhardt was one of two half-time substitutes brought on by Marcelo Bielsa in the hopes of recovering Leeds United's two-goal deficit against Manchester United at Elland Road on Sunday. Pic: Shaun Botterill.

Tony Dorigo calls for Joffy to feature at Anfield

In his latest column, Tony Dorigo explains why he wants to see Joe Gelhardt introduced against Liverpool at Anfield tonight.

The Whites are on their way back from an injury crisis but will still be without several key players when they face an in-form Liverpool side later today.

The physicality of Leeds United v Manchester United lived up to fans' expectations. Pic: Shaun Botterill.

The Reds have won all five of their last Premier League games, scoring twelve and conceding just two goals.

Dorigo pinpoints the key ingredient to success for United at Anfield this evening and calls for Liverpool-born Gelhardt to have his moment.

"You have to believe and that’s what the boys will do," Dorigo writes.

"Who wouldn’t want to be a hero at Anfield?

"Joe Gelhardt, a Scouser of course, will be desperate to be that man.

"The youngster hasn’t played so much and now, all of a sudden, we’ve got Liverpool away, one of the most difficult games, and you’ve got to think there’s a chance he gets on.

"I thought against Manchester United he was strong and direct, he worked his socks off and helped the balance of the team."

Spanish giant joins race to sign Leeds United target

Atletico Madrid attempted to sign Leeds United transfer target Boubacar Kamara before the January transfer deadline, according to the Telegraph.

The Frenchman was reportedly high up on the list of central midfielders that the Whites were chasing in the mid-season window.

The 22-year-old has made 22 Ligue 1 appearances for Olympique Marseille this season, boasts Europa League experience, and is capped internationally at Under 21s level.