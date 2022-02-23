The Whites will be hoping to make amends for Sunday’s defeat against Manchester United.

Leeds United face the unenviable task of travelling to Anfield on Wednesday evening as they come up against an in-form Liverpool side.

Marcelo Bielsa’s men suffered a second successive loss when they were beaten 4-2 by bitter rivals Man United at the weekend, and now find themselves hovering five points above the relegation zone.

An underwhelming result wasn’t the only negative to come out of Sunday’s match, however, with Robin Koch picking up a head injury and joining the likes of Kalvin Phillips, Patrick Bamford, and Liam Cooper on the treatment table.

For their part, Liverpool kept their title hopes alive by coming from behind to beat bottom side Norwich City on Saturday afternoon.

Taking all of that into account, we’ve had a closer look at how the Whites could line up at Anfield.

Check out our starting XI below...

1. GK: Illan Meslier The Leeds stopper hasn't been in the best of form lately, but it will take a lot for him to lose his place at Elland Road.

2. RB: Luke Ayling Ayling has been sporting the captain's armband in recent weeks, and should start again in midweek.

3. CB: Diego Llorente The Spanish centre-back was hooked at half-time against Man United, but should return here.

4. CB: Pascal Struijk Struijk could come in for some flack from Liverpool fans following the freak accident that left Harvey Elliott badly injured in the reverse fixture, but the manner in which the young defender handled the aftermath of that incident was sincere and admirable. Thankfully, Elliott is back playing again too.