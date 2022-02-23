Leeds United face the unenviable task of travelling to Anfield on Wednesday evening as they come up against an in-form Liverpool side.
Marcelo Bielsa’s men suffered a second successive loss when they were beaten 4-2 by bitter rivals Man United at the weekend, and now find themselves hovering five points above the relegation zone.
An underwhelming result wasn’t the only negative to come out of Sunday’s match, however, with Robin Koch picking up a head injury and joining the likes of Kalvin Phillips, Patrick Bamford, and Liam Cooper on the treatment table.
For their part, Liverpool kept their title hopes alive by coming from behind to beat bottom side Norwich City on Saturday afternoon.
Taking all of that into account, we’ve had a closer look at how the Whites could line up at Anfield.
Check out our starting XI below...