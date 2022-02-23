For me, Raphinha plays against Liverpool.

Should he have started against Manchester United is the million dollar question. It was a big surprise to see him on the bench because I always think, with your best players or those who can do something others can’t, even when they’re having a bad time and Raphinha hadn’t played well in his last two games, the big games are their stage.

Raphinha can do things his team-mates cannot and it felt like his game to go and do something. The manager made his decision, though, and waited until the second half to use the Brazilian.

Before he came on, alongside Joe Gelhardt, I have to admit I was fearing the worst at half-time, which was in stark contrast to how I felt early on. It was probably the only time since I’ve retired that I really fancied getting out there and playing, which is unusual because I’m very happy watching these days. But with the crowd, the atmosphere, the slippery conditions and tackles flying in, it was brilliant and the first 15 or 20 minutes were a battle and a derby. We were matching them and the change to midfield made us a bit stiffer in there, which wouldn’t have been difficult given what happened at Everton, but we looked okay.

Robin Koch going off and some bits of brilliance from Manchester United, Paul Pogba in particular was brilliant, saw us 2-0 down at the break. At 1-0 down, I thought we could get to half-time and have a real go but then the second goal was a real blow.

The changes at the break were so important, Adam Forshaw dropped deeper and looked fantastic, he really got stuck in, and Gelhardt coming on released Rodrigo to go left, right and all over the place.

We were a different proposition and, just like Leeds United do, they had me believing. The noise was incredible and, while the first goal was fortunate, the second one was great.

WHY NOT? Tony Dorigo would like to see Joe Gelhardt starting for Leeds United at Liverpool, along with Raphinha. Pic: Getty

Then we just needed to control the game but, unfortunately, that’s what we can’t do, we keep going and keep going and it was a shame that we got caught.

I can understand why Marcelo Bielsa doesn’t want to use missing players as an excuse, it’s 11 v 11 and you have to go win those points, but Kalvin Phillips being out is a big reason why we’re not performing better.

Phillips is so vital in lots of ways, his defensive work and the way he reads things and he’s one of the best at doing that. The other side of the game, that extra pass into midfield, that spin and a 50-yard ball to the other side, is what we’re missing as well, getting us going in the right manner. Take both of those elements away and it’s definitely a factor to be considered, but there are no excuses. At least, however, parts of the performance against Manchester United were a step in the right direction. These three games against Manchester United, Liverpool and Spurs aren’t going to define things at all; it’s going to be the ones against teams around us and below us. We know that.

These games are going to be difficult but you have to put in a performance - the result will be whatever it will be, we just need something to build on.

This isn’t an ideal time to play Liverpool, of course. They’re so experienced, the size of their squad, they’ve got the numbers and quality to put out an extremely difficult side no matter the competition. It’s important that we have options going forward, a cutting edge and we ask questions as and when we can. The last time at this stadium was one of the best games I’ve seen in a long time, something like that would be excellent.

What Leeds must do is not make mistakes and not give cheap goals away. Conceding 50 goals is always going to get you in lots of bother. If Mo Salah or Sadio Mane produces a wondergoal and finds the top corner, there’s not much you can do about that but giving away free headers at corners to Harry Maguire, you’re making a rod for your own back. Against Liverpool ,we have to cut out the errors and, if we’re to concede a goal, let’s make sure it has to be a really deserved, well-worked goal and not something given away so cheaply.

That’s a start. We need a solid 90-minute performance and then let’s see where we end up. We can build on that for the games coming up that we need to be winning.

Any kind of positive result in this one would be spectacular, though. Liverpool are flying, they’re getting close to the top and we know it’ll be very, very difficult but I’ve been in these sorts of games and, now and again, you can pull a result out of the bag. Things can happen. You have to believe and that’s what the boys will do. Who wouldn’t want to be a hero at Anfield?

Joe Gelhardt, a Scouser of course, will be desperate to be that man. The youngster hasn’t played so much and now, all of a sudden, we’ve got Liverpool away, one of the most difficult games, and you’ve got to think there’s a chance he gets on. I thought against Manchester United he was strong and direct, he worked his socks off and helped the balance of the team.