The Whites will be hoping to bounce back at Anfield.

Leeds United head into their Premier League clash with Liverpool on Wednesday evening hoping to put some distance between themselves and the relegation zone.

The Whites are currently five points clear of danger following Sunday’s 4-2 defeat to Manchester United.

And acting captain Luke Ayling has called for optimism ahead of his side’s trip to Anfield.

He said: “We know where we are in the league and we’ve got to stay positive, we can’t start looking for excuses, we can’t start blaming things. We need to stay positive.

“It’s been tricky most of this season - we’ve had a lot of injuries, but we’ve got players coming back hopefully soon that can fill those spaces.

“We’ve got a big week, a hard week coming up, but we need to stay positive and try and get some results.”

Speaking to Sky Sports, he added: “We’re going to have to try and keep some clean sheets.

“I think we’re letting in way too many goals - that’s there to be seen.

“We’ve got to try and tighten things up and take our big chances when they come along.”

