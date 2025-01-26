You're not really a Leeds United fan if you haven't done most of these 10 things

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

There are some familiar sights and duties for Leeds United supporters when they are making their way to Elland Road.

Elland Road is one of the most iconic stadiums in English football - and Leeds United supporters are rightly proud of their club’s famous old home.

The memories that have been created throughout the years at LS11 have been passed down from generation to generation as more young supporters are introduced to what will become their beloved club with every passing year. We all remember our first visit to Elland Road, the sights, the sounds, the anticipation and the atmosphere that rates amongst the best across the English game.

We all have our own matchday routines and traditions - so here are ten that may be familiar for Whites supporters of all ages.

‘Welcome’ the away team and get behind the Whites stars

We all know matchday starts long before the first whistle at Elland Road and many a visiting side have been given a ‘warm welcome’ upon their arrival. The Whites famous old home has always been known to provide one of the most intimidating atmospheres in the English game - and that all gets underway from the moment the visitors team bus pulls up.

Go to your favourite programme seller

The future of the printed match programme has been a topic of debate in recent years - but as it stands, picking up some matchday reading remains a staple of matchdays for supporters up and down the country. Every supporter will have their favourite programme seller and will pay a visit to them before venturing into Elland Road.

The Burley Banksy

The walk to Elland Road is always laced with excitement and anticipation and there are several familiar sights throughout. Viewing a piece of work by the Burley Banksy is always high on the agenda.

Wear that lucky shirt

Superstition is a strange thing, isn’t it? Can taking a certain route to the ground or buying the same matchday food really make an impact on the 90 minutes that lie in wait? We don’t want to take that risk, so whether it’s a home shirt from the famed Whites sides of the 70s, one that evokes memories of the Champions League nights or the current home or away shirts, wearing that lucky shirt is essential.

A visit to Graveley’s

Who doesn’t love a bit of pre-match or post-match food? There are some fine places to visit on the route to Elland Road - but we have gone for the famous Graveley’s for some fish and chips.

Walk under Lowfields Road underpass

Of course, some may think this just looks like an underpass - but we all know that for Leeds United fans the walk to Elland Road via Lowfields Road raises hairs on the neck ahead of kick off.

Get a photo with a Whites legend

One of the most familiar sights at Elland Road is the statue that honours a true club great. Billy Bremner made over 580 appearances for Leeds and managed the club between 1985 and 1988. A two-time First Division champion, a Second Division title winner, a two-time Fairs Cup winner and a League Cup and FA Cup winner on one occasion, Bremner is one of the most iconic names in the club’s history - and getting a photo with his statue is essential.

Remember a loved one

Another matchday moment surrounding the Billy Bremner statue, which is also the site of hundreds of tributes to family members and friends. It makes for an emotional addition to matchday as thoughts turn towards some supporters that are no longer with us.

Elland Road Cafe & Sandwich Bar

Another food related part of matchday. Right next to Graveley’s, the Elland Road Cafe and Sandwich Bar is another hugely popular pit stop where many Whites fans have visited during their trips to Elland Road.

Necking the dregs of your final pre-match pint and speed walking across the road and into Elland Road for kick-off is a rite of passage for many