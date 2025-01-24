Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds United's nearest promotion rivals Sheffield United have been given a significant lift in their hopes of a return to Premier League football with the £10 million signing of Tom Cannon.

The 22-year-old was recalled from his loan at Stoke City by parent club Everton earlier this month amid interest from the likes of Sheffield United and Sunderland, both of whom were keen to pursue permanent moves.

Cannon was unveiled as a Blade on Thursday, January 23 and will look to build upon his tally of nine goals from 22 league appearances so far this term when he takes to the field at Bramall Lane.

"I'm delighted he is a Blade and part of our longer-term vision," manager Chris Wilder said.

"This is a big statement by the owners and shows the ambition of the football club.

"This significant signing is a collaboration of the work of the recruitment team, our own eye and the data we have, because Tom is right up there with his stats - he is also the style of centre forward we believe will boost the squad."

Cannon himself expressed his delight at the move, saying: "To be a Sheffield United player, it is just amazing to get it over the line."

"He [Wilder] just filled me with a lot of confidence which is always nice from a manager. He's just said nothing but good things about the club and the direction he wants to take it moving forward. It was something I really wanted to be a part of."

Cannon was part of Enzo Maresca's title-winning Leicester City side last season but featured predominantly from the bench, scoring three goals for the Foxes. This term, Cannon has already hit double figures in all competitions for the Potters and can be expected to add to that in the coming weeks and months representing a side vying for top spot and automatic promotion.

Leeds visit Bramall Lane on Monday, February 24 for a top-of-the-table clash. The game is scheduled to kick off at 8pm.