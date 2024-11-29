Leeds United are top of the Championship table and are carrying momentum at the moment as they look to go up under the guidance of Daniel Farke. They won 3-0 at home to Luton Town last time out and striker Joel Piroe scored twice against the Hatters, whilst defender Sam Byram also got himself on the scoresheet.
Next up for the Whites is an away trip to Ewood Park to face Blackburn Rovers as they look to keep their form going. In the meantime, here is a look at their average home attendance so far in this campaign compared to rivals..
