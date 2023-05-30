The reality of the situation has now well and truly set in and Leeds United will be playing their football in the EFL Championship in the 2023/24 season.

Defeat at home to Tottenham Hotspur sealed their fate on Sunday and the Whites will be going down along with Leicester City and Southampton with Everton securing safety. It means that rumours of the vultures beginning to circle have started and several first team stars at the Yorkshire club are being linked with summer exits.

It has reportedly been confirmed that one of their big money recruits from the last summer window has a relegation release clause in his contract which could facilitate his Elland Road departure. Meanwhile, West Ham and Aston Villa are being linked with a move for another United star. Here are the latest Leeds United transfer news stories on Tuesday, May 30:

Leeds United ‘prepare’ for bids from Aston Villa and West Ham

Per a report from TalkSPORT, Leeds United are preparing for the departure of Jack Harrison after their relegation from the Premier League. It is claimed that Harrison ‘may be offered an escape route’ with Premier League sides West Ham and Aston Villa among the clubs interested.

The same report also states that Harrison is believed to have a relegation release clause in his current contract. The former Manchester City man is said to be attracting ‘plenty of interest’ and is far from the only current Leeds player who could be headed for the exit door this summer.

Leeds United star ‘has relegation release clause’ in his contract

According to The Athletic, USA international midfielder Brenden Aaronson has a relegation release clause in his Leeds United contract. It means that any interested club only needs to trigger the fee, which has not been reported, and there will be nothing Leeds can do to keep a hold of the player if he decides to leave.

