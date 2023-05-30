Leeds United’s Daniel James has been named in Rob Page’s Wales squad for next month’s Euro 2024 qualifiers against Armenia and Turkey while Tyler Roberts has been left out.

Both players spent the season out on loan with Roberts sent to Championship side QPR while James joined Premier League rivals Fulham on deadline day last summer.

Roberts endured a frustrating spell at QPR due to a number of injuries and last appeared for the club at the end of January.

Earlier in the season Roberts missed out on the Wales World Cup squad having sat out six club games immediately prior to the tournament in Qatar. He made 21 appearances in total, scoring four goals.

It is unclear what the future holds for both players at Elland Road as they prepare to return to the club following Sunday’s relegation.

The headline inclusion in the Wales squad is that of David Brooks, who has been included for the first time since getting the all clear following his diagnosis with blood cancer.

It is his first international call up since October 2021 as he made his return to club football with Bournemouth in March.

Wales squad for June Euro 2024 qualifiers

Goalkeepers: Wayne Hennessy (Nottingham Forest), Danny Ward (Leicester City), Adam Davies (Sheffield United)

Defenders: Joe Rodon (Rennes, on loan from Tottenham Hotspur), Ben Cabango (Swansea), Chris Mepham (Bournemouth), Joe Low (Bristol City), Connor Roberts (Burnley), Morgan Fox (unattached), Neco Williams (Nottingham Forest), Ben Davies (Tottenham)

Midfielders: Ethan Ampadu (Spezia, on loan from Chelsea), Joe Morrell (Portsmouth), Jordan James (Birmingham), Dan James (Fulham, on loan from Leeds), Nathan Broadhead (Ipswich), Aaron Ramsey (captain, Nice)

