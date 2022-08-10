Young Leeds United trio commit future to Elland Road with new contracts

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Tuesday, United pinned down three exciting academy prospects by confirming that the three teenagers have committed their long-term future to the club.

Mullen’s new contract will keep him in West Yorkshire until 2025, while Ombang and Allen have committed to remain at Leeds until 2024.

Seventeen-year-old ‘keeper Ombang signs his first professional contract after an impressive first season as part of the Whites’ Under 18 set up.

The shot-stopper also made three appearances for the young Lions last term, contributing to England Under 17s’ European Championship qualification bid.

Representing Northern Ireland, 18-year-old midfielder Allen also contributed to Euro qualification last season as well as netting three goals in his second term with the young Whites.

Mullen and Allen both arrived in the summer of 2020 and are starting their third season at Leeds with considerable experience of both the Under 18s and Under 21s under their belts.

Leeds United goalkeeper Darryl Ombang.

All three players featured in the Under 21s 5-2 victory over Derby County last week as Michael Skubala’s time as academy boss got off to a winning start in the opening game of the Premier League 2 Division 2 season.

Following the Pride Park win, Skubala insisted that his side can put pressure on teams this season, when the young Whites hope to return to the Premier League 2 Division 1 after getting relegated last term, because he has an ‘exciting’ group of players at his disposal – with Leeds adding to this clutch of talent by signing attacker Sonny Perkins and midfielder Darko Gyabi on long term contracts this summer.

Leeds United midfielder Charlie Allen.