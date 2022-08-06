Leeds’ Under-21s surged to the summit of the Premier League 2 Division 2 standings on Friday night as they got their 2022/23 campaign underway in some style.

Mateo Joseph scored four times as Leeds beat Derby County 5-2 with new signing Sonny Perkins netting United’s other goal.

Speaking after the full time whistle, Michael Skubala reflected on his first outing as Under-21s boss.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I want us to be aggressive,” the former England Futsal coach said. “I want us to be on the front foot. I want us to put teams under a lot of pressure because we can be exciting and we've got exciting players. So if we can get that intensity, that intent in our game, I think they're quite an exciting group. At times that looked brilliant. Other times we’ve got to learn when and where we don't do it, but I thought at times really, really positive.”

Leeds were in the ascendancy for the majority of Skubala’s Under-21s coaching debut, but the experienced head coach was not satisfied with his team’s five-goal haul.

"[There are] always areas for improvement. I thought with the ball today, we could be a little bit cleaner, a little bit cleverer.

"I felt like we could have had more goals, a bit disappointed with the two goals [conceded]. We had a 10 minute wobble.

Michael Skubala's first game in charge of the Under-21s at Leeds ended in a 5-2 victory (Pic: Leeds United)

"When there's a wobble, that's natural for these young players. So we’ve just got support them through those moments. But yeah, I think we could have got more goals,” he said.

When asked of this season’s objectives with the Under-21 side, Skubala answered in two parts: “I think what I bring is a holistic development for these players, and what they need and how I can support them on the pitch, off the pitch.”

"There's a fast lane and a slow lane all the time. So the slow lane is ‘can we get the players ready [for first-team football]’.

"The fast lane is, now and again, when we have to come out and win games.