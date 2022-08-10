Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I think it was certainly an ideal game for us [against] a team that can play [Wolves], have good Premier League experience and one we kind of should be aiming for.

The game itself we knew was gonna be difficult, we know what they're like, of course they changed their formation so it was kind of a different problem to solve. But I suppose [the result is] even more impressive when I think just the way that the boys came back from a goal down because there's so much hype around that first game, a lot of players made their debuts as well, and then find yourself a goal down in front of that crowd, how do the players react and I thought they reacted fantastic.

They did really well to get themselves back in and to weather the storm. In that second half there was a 20 minute period where we couldn't really get the ball off Wolves, however, I quite like that as well, in that they defended pretty well yet eventually got back on top again.

Leeds United announce the signing of 32-year-old goalkeeper Joel Robles (Pic: Leeds United)

I just think it's so important to get off the mark as soon as you can. I think last season it took until October to get our first win. First game now we've got those three points, because it's validation as well, all you've done, all the manager’s - trying to do the tactics – work in preseason. And to get that back straightaway in the first game like that, I think was hugely beneficial.

I'm sure Rasmus [Kristensen] is disappointed with the goal, just the kind of shoulder barge. He's a big strong lad and I'm sure normally that will work but you know the Premier League it's a different ballgame and you'll soon get used to that. I thought he was always an outlet on the right-hand side trying to push up as well when he could.

How he didn't get a penalty, I still can't quite understand that, [he was] absolutely flattened. But he was up in the box, you know, and that's what he can give you. Second half, a great last-ditch challenge with his left foot. It was really impressive as well.

He's all action, things will happen around him. Hopefully there'll be a lot more good than bad. But the way he responded after that for the goal was really impressive.

The holding midfielders, Marc Roca and Tyler Adams, the formation now we play with those two holders rather than just one in Kalvin; obviously there's no replacement directly for Kalvin you can't do that, but what we have got in these two players is a bit of everything.

Roca's got a lovely left foot, always looking to get on the ball, likes a challenge and Tyler Adams was here, there and everywhere, really important, probably doing the work that teammates and managers really, really appreciate that maybe the fans don't quite see as much of the good stuff that he does. I thought those two were very good.

Further up the pitch Brenden Aaronson, I saw his first game out in Australia, and you can see he's coming on leaps and bounds. He's getting more settled, more understanding of what goes on around him, and he's a player that gets in between the lines and buzzes around the place, has got a good understanding with Rasmus as well when he goes inside versus outside.

He can make stuff happen and he's got great technique and ability and delighted that he started so well.

When I saw the size of him I thought ‘right, you need to show some strength and you need to snap around the place’.

Just like Lee Bowyer, he wasn't big, like me I wasn't big, but there's ways to certainly get around that. I think Brenden has got that, it's gonna be vital because the Premier League is a physical league.

I think whoever he's playing against will never get a rest and I think that's really important and so far so good.

The only surprise I've got about that [Joel Robles’ signing] is that it's taken so long, because I really think it's a no brainer in that it's a risk that is just not worth taking.

[He’s] an experienced keeper, you're not having to pay 15, 20, 25 million quid's worth, it's just getting someone that has been there, seen it and done it and someone that can step in at the right time and just calm things down.