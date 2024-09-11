Leeds United have been well represented during the September international break.

Leeds United academy prospect Jeremiah Mullen got 90 minutes of football under his belt on Tuesday evening as Scotland Under-21s took a big step towards European Championship qualification with a 5-0 win over Malta.

Having played 75 minutes against Mateo Joseph’s Spain Under-21s last week, Mullen was handed an 11th cap at the age level, starting in central defence and ensuring his nation kept a clean sheet in a convincing win. Five different goal scorers - one an own-goal - ensured Scot Gemmill’s side took all three points back home.

The victory drew Scotland level on points with Belgium for second place in qualifying group B, but the handsome scoreline allowed them to pull five clear on goal difference, handing them the all-important play-off spot with just two games remaining. Joseph’s Spain are outright leaders and have already booked their place at next summer’s Euro U21 Championship in Slovakia next summer.

Second place in each group gets put into a play-off round and Mullen’s Scotland are now well-placed to do so, although they have two more games to play in October and one is massive. Gemmill’s men face Kazakhstan in their final game and would be expected to win that, but must host qualifying rivals Belgium beforehand.

The victor in that first game of the October international break will likely finish in second, but Scotland’s handsome win in Malta - and the clean sheet earned by Mullen - means a draw against Belgium would keep them in the driving seat. Spain secured top-spot with a 1-0 win over Hungary last night, with Joseph coming off the bench once again after already playing a major role in his side’s qualification process.

It was only the 20-year-old’s third appearance for Spain U21s but in the previous two, against Scotland last week and Belgium in March, the striker came off the bench to score winning goals in both. He is thought to be on the radar of first-team coach Luis de la Fuente ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

Elsewhere last night, Wilfried Gnonto played his part in a 3-0 win for Italy U21s over Norway, setting up Tommaso Baldanzi’s first goal with a smart pass from a notably more central role. Junior Firpo also got an assist from a more attacking role as the Dominican Republic beat Dominica 2-0, closing in on a first ever qualification for the CONCACAF Gold Cup.

Midfield pair Ao Tanaka and Charlie Crew were unused substitutes for Japan and Wales U21s respectively, with all five expected to return from international duty unscathed. Ethan Ampadu, Joe Rodon, Karl Darlow, Manor Solomon and Max Wober look set to return to West Yorkshire soon, with only the latter thought to be carrying a fitness concern.