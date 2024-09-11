Leeds United trio Junior Firpo, Willy Gnonto and Mateo Joseph were all in action for their respective countries on Tuesday evening, while Ao Tanaka and Charlie Crew were unused substitutes.

Leeds' quintet of internationals with active fixtures on Tuesday night are expected to return to Thorp Arch over the coming days boasting a clean bill of health.

United supporters were left worried last week as star man Gnonto was substituted at half-time as Italy's Under-21s romped to a 7-0 win over San Marino. However, it transpired the attacker's withdrawal was merely to guard against suspension through the accumulation of yellow cards ahead of a crucial European Championships qualifier versus Norway, as well as avoiding an unnecessary risk injury.

The Italian played his part from the beginning at the Viking Stadion in Stavanger, assisting Tommaso Baldanzi for the first goal in a 3-0 win over the Norwegians, all of which were scored by the young Azzurrini midfielder. Gnonto completed 88 minutes of the match before being substituted late on, in what appeared to be a tactical switch.

Italy are four points clear of second place Republic of Ireland with one qualifier remaining, although the Irish do have a game in hand, but Carmine Nunziata's side have one foot firmly in the tournament, to be held in Slovakia next summer, and will guarantee their place by avoiding defeat against Ireland next month.

Firpo, meanwhile, took one step closer to making history with the Dominican Republic, registering an assist of his own as the Caribbean nation defeated Dominica 2-0 to make it two wins from two in their Concacaf Nations League Group B. The Dominican Republic have never qualified for the FIFA World Cup or Concacaf Gold Cup, but finishing first in their Nations League group would confirm their qualification for the latter tournament next summer.

"Very proud of this group, we are on the right path to do something great, let's not forget where we come from, what we are doing is not easy," Firpo wrote on social media following the international camp.

"2/2 in the first window, there is still a long way to go. LET'S GO DOMINICAN REPUBLIC", he added.

Leeds striker Joseph celebrated qualification for next year's U21 European Championships with Spain, coming off the bench in a 1-0 win over Hungary, having already played his part with a crucial goal in La Rojita's qualifying victory over Scotland last Friday. He, too, is expected to return to Elland Road ready to compete from the start against Burnley this Saturday.

New signing Tanaka was an unused substitute as Japan dispatched of Bahrain by five goals to nil in the Middle East, while Crew, returning to the Wales U21 setup, watched on from the bench as the nation went level on points with first place Denmark in their Euros qualification group.