Your round-up of the latest Leeds United headlines as Saturday’s Championship clash against Burnley edges closer.

Daniel Farke will start to welcome his international stars back to Thorp Arch in the coming days as preparations intensify for the weekend visit of Burnley to Elland Road. Three more Whites players were in action on Tuesday evening and look to have come through the night unscathed, with reports of only one injury concern from the international break overall.

Leeds have three full days to prepare for Saturday’s Championship clash against Burnley, arguably the biggest game of the season so far, and will hope to extend their four-game unbeaten league run against likely promotion rivals. Ahead of what looks set to be a big weekend at this early point of the campaign, the YEP has rounded up some of the latest stories surrounding the club.

Further business mooted

Former Leeds midfielder David Norris has urged Elland Road recruitment chiefs to look into the free agent market, with new arrivals still possible in West Yorkshire despite the summer transfer window closing almost two weeks ago. Clubs can sign free agents at any point in the year and Saturday’s opposition, Burnley, recently snapped up John Egan.

There are still some experienced options available including former Crystal Palace defender James Tomkins, ex-Liverpool man Joel Matip and attacking midfielder Emiliano Marcondes. And Norris has suggested that Leeds should at least look into potential bargains in the coming weeks.

“Initially, I didn’t think the club would pursue any free agents – but it never usually comes as planned,” Norris told MOT Leeds News. “If there’s the right player for them, then I’d back them to go and do it. There are a few good players out there, but then it’s a question of fitness and how they’d fit into the team.”

FFP claim

EFL pundit Don Goodman has praised Leeds’ summer transfer business, pointing out that despite the obvious pain of losing star players, the money brought in has helped ease financial pressures while cheaper arrivals have kept the squad competitive. £105m was raised through the sales of three players alone in Archie Gray, Crysencio Summerville and Georginio Rutter.

“Despite losing Gray, Summerville and Georginio , I think they had a decent window,” Goodman told Betway. “Through those sales, they've recouped so much cash and resolved every FFP problem while also bringing in the likes of Joe Rothwell, Manor Solomon, Largie Ramazani and Ao Tanaka.

“These are good players. Looking at the bigger picture, it could have been a lot worse for Leeds United, I'm really optimistic for them. If there's one team that I can see having the ability to establish a comfortable lead at the top of the table, it is Leeds.”