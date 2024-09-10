Your round-up of the latest Leeds United stories as preparations continue for the visit of Burnley this weekend.

Leeds United are just a few days from returning to action with Burnley this weekend’s visitors to Elland Road. Daniel Farke’s side won their last two games against Sheffield Wednesday and Hull City going into the international break, with momentum gathering after a relatively slow start to the campaign.

Farke is currently preparing for Saturday’s clash with a number of likely starters away on international duty, but the likes of Ethan Ampadu, Joe Rodon and Ilia Gruev will soon start filtering back into Thorp Arch. The Whites boss will be in front of the media later this week looking ahead to the game but in the meantime, the YEP has rounded up some of the latest stories surrounding the club.

Solomon signing praised

Paul Robinson has lauded Leeds’ decision to sign Manor Solomon, adding that he and Wilfried Gnonto both add ‘Premier League quality’ to the squad. Solomon arrived on a season-long loan from Tottenham Hotspur and got off to a great start, providing an assist for Mateo Joseph in the 2-0 win over Hull City.

“I think he’s the best signing of the window at Leeds,” Robinson told MOT Leeds News of Solomon. “He’s a really clever signing – he’s a Premier League player. We saw him on loan with Fulham, which prompted Tottenham to buy him. He didn’t really get his opportunities at Spurs last year but he’s very well established at international level, playing over 35 games for Israel.

“Looking at his quality and directness, he’s someone who belongs in the Premier League. Alongside Gnonto, he’s the type of player who does give Leeds Premier League quality. He was a very shrewd signing, who can play anywhere across the attack, even as a false-nine if needed. I thought he was excellent against Hull City.”

Marsch criticised

Sam Allardyce has taken a swipe at the likes of Jesse Marsch and Javi Gracia for ‘completely destroying’ the fitness levels Marcelo Bielsa had built among the Leeds squad. Allardyce was appointed as Whites boss in May 2023 in a bid to stave off relegation with just four games left, with Marsch and Gracia both sacked earlier in the season.

Under Bielsa, Leeds had garnered a reputation as one of the fittest teams in the Premier League, with an ability to blow teams away in the latter stages after long periods of aggressive pressing. Allardyce seemingly hoped to inherit those energy levels but was left disappointed.

“The biggest disappointment about Leeds was the fitness had gone from hero to zero after Bielsa,” Allardyce told Under The Cosh. “In less than 12 months, they’d gone from top of the tree to third from bottom [for running stats]. Previous coaches had completely destroyed the fitness levels of the team. I just couldn't believe it.”