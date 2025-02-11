The Leeds United prospect only returned from a back injury last month.

Exciting Leeds United academy prospect Harry Gray has earned a first-ever call-up to the England Under-17 squad for two games this month.

The Young Lions have two friendlies scheduled against the Netherlands, both of which will be played in Portugal later this month. The Sports Complex Vila Real de Santo Antonio will host both fixtures on Thursday, February 20 and Sunday, February 23.

With UEFA U17 EURO elite qualifying round fixtures to come in March, this month’s friendlies will offer a chance for young England prospects to make a positive impression. And head coach Neil Ryan has made the decision to include Gray in his 23-man squad.

The 16-year-old, brother of Tottenham Hotspur and England U21 midfielder Archie, who left Leeds in a £40million deal over the summer, will join up with teenage prospects from some of the country’s best academies including Manchester City, Liverpool and Arsenal. He is the only Leeds player involved.

Gray only returned from a lengthy injury lay-off last month, coming off the bench for 30 minutes as Leeds’ Under-21s beat Everton 3-1 in Premier League 2. And it didn’t take long for the prolific striker to get back in the goals, firing in a third and final effort as Scott Gardner’s side beat Birmingham City 3-0 in the Premier League Cup less than two weeks ago.

The teenager scored eight goals for Leeds U18s last season while still only 15, with his form attracting particular attention from fans at a time when his older brother was breaking into the first-team under Daniel Farke. And Gray was rewarded for his efforts with involvement in the senior set up during pre-season last summer, only for a back issue to cut that short.

Gray has been eased back to fitness with Leeds keen not to rush a player who is still developing physically. Despite that first-team involvement and an international promotion, Farke reiterated earlier this season he does not expect to be using the 16-year-old between now and May.

"He was not back in our team training," the Leeds boss said just after Christmas. "Lots of individual stuff in his rehab work. His first steps is more like the Under 21s level, we won't rush him. He should get a first taste of senior football in the summer.

“It was always the plan to let him develop calmly more or less with the Under 21s. Right now after his long-term injury he'll make his steps further on with the Under 21s. There will be a time when he's involved in training but at the moment it's right not to rush."