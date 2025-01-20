Exciting Leeds United youngster celebrates injury comeback after seven-month lay-off
Leeds' youngsters ran out 3-1 winners over Everton in Premier League 2 to put an end to a tricky run of form. Goals from Rhys Chadwick (2) and Cian Coleman ensured of victory at the Big Help Stadium in Southport as Leeds, decked out in all yellow, made sure of all three points.
Harry, younger brother of Tottenham Hotspur and England U21 midfielder Archie Gray, was a second half substitute making his comeback after a lengthy injury lay-off and played 30 minutes for Scott Gardner’s side.
Gray had been involved with the Whites' senior setup during pre-season but injury curtailed his experiences with Daniel Farke's main group.
"First game back after 7 months out. Nice W", the 16-year-old said on social media after Leeds' win against Everton.
An attacker with an impressive goals tally at various younger age groups for Leeds, Gray scored eight times in the U18 Premier League last season, whilst still only 15 years old.
His development is expected to continue in the U21 setup this season.
