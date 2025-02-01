Harry Gray makes breakthrough impact on Leeds United return as Whites pair also hit the mark
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Harry Gray has made a breakthrough impact on his Leeds United return for a perfect Whites boost.
Harry, younger brother of ex-Whites star Archie, featured in pre-season for Daniel Farke’s first team but then needed a spell on the sidelines due to back problems.
Gray, though, has made a new year return and bagged the third and final goal for United’s under-21s in a 3-0 Premier League Cup success at home to Birmingham City on Friday night.
Diogo Monteiro and Connor Douglas were also on target for the young Whites in a perfect boost ahead of United’s first team assignment on Saturday afternoon.
Daniel Farke’s men host Cardiff City in a 3pm kick-off in their latest test in their Championship promotion quest.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.