Talented Leeds United youngster Harry Gray is back in business.

Harry Gray has made a breakthrough impact on his Leeds United return for a perfect Whites boost.

Harry, younger brother of ex-Whites star Archie, featured in pre-season for Daniel Farke’s first team but then needed a spell on the sidelines due to back problems.

Gray, though, has made a new year return and bagged the third and final goal for United’s under-21s in a 3-0 Premier League Cup success at home to Birmingham City on Friday night.

Diogo Monteiro and Connor Douglas were also on target for the young Whites in a perfect boost ahead of United’s first team assignment on Saturday afternoon.

Daniel Farke’s men host Cardiff City in a 3pm kick-off in their latest test in their Championship promotion quest.