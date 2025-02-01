Harry Gray makes breakthrough impact on Leeds United return as Whites pair also hit the mark

Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot

Leeds United writer

Published 31st Jan 2025, 22:24 BST
Updated 1st Feb 2025, 13:02 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Talented Leeds United youngster Harry Gray is back in business.

Harry Gray has made a breakthrough impact on his Leeds United return for a perfect Whites boost.

Harry, younger brother of ex-Whites star Archie, featured in pre-season for Daniel Farke’s first team but then needed a spell on the sidelines due to back problems.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Gray, though, has made a new year return and bagged the third and final goal for United’s under-21s in a 3-0 Premier League Cup success at home to Birmingham City on Friday night.

Diogo Monteiro and Connor Douglas were also on target for the young Whites in a perfect boost ahead of United’s first team assignment on Saturday afternoon.

Daniel Farke’s men host Cardiff City in a 3pm kick-off in their latest test in their Championship promotion quest.

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice