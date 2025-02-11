Leeds United manager Daniel Farke has said in recent weeks the Whites will need a helping hand from lady luck in order to achieve their goal of promotion come the end of the season.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

United visit Watford on Tuesday evening where the Hornets will be without two of their most important attacking players.

Kwadwo Baah and Vakoun Bayo are both absent for this fixture with the former sidelined through injury and the latter absent as he serves the second game of a three-match suspension.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Baah was a threat at Elland Road earlier in the campaign as Leeds narrowly defeated Watford 2-1, a game in which the ex-Crystal Palace youngster netted for the visitors, meanwhile Bayo is among the Championship's top scorers with 10 for the season.

Ivorian forward Bayo has registered the second most Expected Goals (xG) in the entire division with 11.09 xG to his name from just 50 shots. He has scored with one in every five shots which is among the league's best conversion rate, too, therefore his enforced omission from Tom Cleverley's starting lineup this evening is something of a blessing to Leeds.

In his place, teenage forward Mamadou Doumbia started Watford's last game, a 2-2 draw with Sunderland. Whilst the 18-year-old Malian performed well, he did not get on the scoresheet and should he start once more tonight, will go up against the likes of Joe Rodon and one of Pascal Struijk or Ethan Ampadu, all of whom are capable of dominating in duels.

When Farke discussed the notion of 'luck', he was referring to his own team and the availability of key players. But, given the Hornets' absences, this also relates to this evening's opponents, who have taken nothing from each of their last four games at Vicarage Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition to Bayo's unavailability, Baah is the Hornets player with the third-highest xG this term, meaning two of Watford's three most prolific players will play no part in Leeds' visit.