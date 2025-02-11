Lady luck smiles on Leeds United as team news 'blessing' revealed vs Watford
United visit Watford on Tuesday evening where the Hornets will be without two of their most important attacking players.
Kwadwo Baah and Vakoun Bayo are both absent for this fixture with the former sidelined through injury and the latter absent as he serves the second game of a three-match suspension.
Baah was a threat at Elland Road earlier in the campaign as Leeds narrowly defeated Watford 2-1, a game in which the ex-Crystal Palace youngster netted for the visitors, meanwhile Bayo is among the Championship's top scorers with 10 for the season.
Ivorian forward Bayo has registered the second most Expected Goals (xG) in the entire division with 11.09 xG to his name from just 50 shots. He has scored with one in every five shots which is among the league's best conversion rate, too, therefore his enforced omission from Tom Cleverley's starting lineup this evening is something of a blessing to Leeds.
In his place, teenage forward Mamadou Doumbia started Watford's last game, a 2-2 draw with Sunderland. Whilst the 18-year-old Malian performed well, he did not get on the scoresheet and should he start once more tonight, will go up against the likes of Joe Rodon and one of Pascal Struijk or Ethan Ampadu, all of whom are capable of dominating in duels.
When Farke discussed the notion of 'luck', he was referring to his own team and the availability of key players. But, given the Hornets' absences, this also relates to this evening's opponents, who have taken nothing from each of their last four games at Vicarage Road.
In addition to Bayo's unavailability, Baah is the Hornets player with the third-highest xG this term, meaning two of Watford's three most prolific players will play no part in Leeds' visit.