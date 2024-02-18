Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Leeds United's latest win over Plymouth Argyle saw them reclaim the second spot in the Championship table as they continue their relentless push for promotion at the end of the season. Daniel Farke's side are now ahead of Southampton and Ipswich Town, but both teams have a game in-hand as the battle for a top two finish continues to heat up.

A lot of Leeds' transfer business this summer will be heavily swayed by whether they return to the Premier League or not. Joe Rodon is currently at Elland Road on loan until the end of the season but he has expressed his desire to join the Whites permanently, providing they can secure promotion from Championship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Football Insider recently reported that the Welshman is happy at Leeds, having played a key role in the team so far this campaign. Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly keen to cash in on Rodon and are looking for a figure between £10-15 million to offload the defender full-time.

The 26-year-old is under contract with his parent club until 2025 but Spurs expert John Wenham has revealed that Rodon could be offloaded alongside Japhet Tanganga, as the club continue their work under Mauricio Pochettino. Unlike Rodon, Tanganga is out of contract with the North London outfit this summer, but both players could be moved on this year after Tottenham's defensive recruitment drive.

Speaking to Tottenham News, Wenham said he believes that Spurs will simply release Tanganga if he does not play this season, or they will extend his deal and then cash in once the window opens.

"Time will tell, but I expect that either way he will be gone in the summer," he said. "As we can see the rebuild is taking place, and it is important to get these players out the door.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We suddenly look very strong in defence which means that losing the likes of Tanganga and Joe Rodon would have very little impact on the first-team squad."