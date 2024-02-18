'Suddenly': Tottenham expert delivers verdict on Joe Rodon future amid Leeds United latest
Leeds United's latest win over Plymouth Argyle saw them reclaim the second spot in the Championship table as they continue their relentless push for promotion at the end of the season. Daniel Farke's side are now ahead of Southampton and Ipswich Town, but both teams have a game in-hand as the battle for a top two finish continues to heat up.
A lot of Leeds' transfer business this summer will be heavily swayed by whether they return to the Premier League or not. Joe Rodon is currently at Elland Road on loan until the end of the season but he has expressed his desire to join the Whites permanently, providing they can secure promotion from Championship.
Football Insider recently reported that the Welshman is happy at Leeds, having played a key role in the team so far this campaign. Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly keen to cash in on Rodon and are looking for a figure between £10-15 million to offload the defender full-time.
The 26-year-old is under contract with his parent club until 2025 but Spurs expert John Wenham has revealed that Rodon could be offloaded alongside Japhet Tanganga, as the club continue their work under Mauricio Pochettino. Unlike Rodon, Tanganga is out of contract with the North London outfit this summer, but both players could be moved on this year after Tottenham's defensive recruitment drive.
Speaking to Tottenham News, Wenham said he believes that Spurs will simply release Tanganga if he does not play this season, or they will extend his deal and then cash in once the window opens.
"Time will tell, but I expect that either way he will be gone in the summer," he said. "As we can see the rebuild is taking place, and it is important to get these players out the door.
"We suddenly look very strong in defence which means that losing the likes of Tanganga and Joe Rodon would have very little impact on the first-team squad."
With Rodon expressing he is happy at Elland Road, Leeds could snag a bargain this summer and talk Spurs down from their initial asking price. The Premier League outfit won't want to risk losing the centre-back for free next year and with seemingly no place for him under Postecoglou, it's clearly in everyone's best interests to sanction a full-time move.