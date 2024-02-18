Leeds United: Nominations call for 2024 Leeds Sports Awards to celebrate city's stars

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Now in their 21st year, the 2024 Leeds Sports Awards will take place next to Leeds United's famous home at the Centenary Pavilion, Elland Road on Thursday, April 25. The awards are being supported by Sport Leeds, Leeds City Council and the University of Leeds - and nominations are being sought for the city’s sporting heroes including athletes, coaches, administrators and volunteers of all ages and abilities.

A total of 12 awards seek nominations, including Outstanding Sports Volunteer, Inspirational Community Champion, Schools Achievement, and Student Sport as well as the Professional Sportsperson and Disability Sportsperson awards.

In addition to the awards requiring nominations, the evening will also recognise Lifetime Achievement award winners and the Sporting Pride of Leeds, awarded to an individual, team or club that has raised the profile of Leeds as a centre of sporting excellence.

STELLAR YEAR: For 17-year-old Leeds United ace Archie Gray. Photo by George Wood/Getty Images.

Leeds City Councillor, Salma Arif, Executive Member for Adult Social Care, Public Health & Active Lifestyles said: “For 21 years this prestigious event has been in the city’s sporting calendar, bringing together and celebrating all those involved in sport at all levels, from World Champions to those loyal volunteers who give so much time to allow sport to be played at a community level. I look forward to another inspirational evening.”

The awards are organised by Sport Leeds - the network which brings together the City’s sports organisations to promote and support the delivery of sporting activities, opportunities and events to the people of Leeds .

Sport Leeds chair Rob Wadsworth said: "Let’s make sure that the incredible sporting performances and contributions of all those involved in all aspects of sport across the city are recognised. We invite anyone to nominate an individual, group or team that they feel are worthy of recognition for the wonderful contribution they are making to our city. Last year we received a record number of nominations, let’s aim to have an even higher number for the 2024 Leeds Sports Awards.”

Nominations close at midnight on Sunday, February 25. To nominate, please visit https://leedssportsawards.co.uk/nominations

Full list of awards

Athletes of the City: Young Sportsperson, Young Disability Sportsperson, Sportsperson, Disability Sportsperson.

Beacons of the City: School Achievement, Community Coach, Community Club, Student Sport.