Archie Gray's younger brother made a fresh impact to continue his stellar Leeds United progress as his older sibling helped Daniel Farke's first team back into the Championship's top two.

Seventeen-year-old Archie once again lined up at right back for Farke's side in Saturday's lunchtime kick-off at Plymouth Argyle who were eventually beaten 2-0 as Leeds moved second.

United's under-18s were also in action on Saturday with a league fixture at Middlesbrough and Archie's 15-year-old brother Harry again scored as part of a 1-1 draw for the young Whites.

Harry, a centre forward, fired Leeds ahead with a sixth-minute penalty which was all set to decide the game until the late twist of Boro's James Wilson levelling in the 94th minute.

England youth international Harry was bagging his fourth league start of the season for the under-18s and the forward's strike continues his run of netting in every game.