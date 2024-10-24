Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Wilfried Gnonto is keen to improve his performances for Leeds United despite a strong start to the season

Wilfried Gnonto enjoyed a clean sweep of accolades in September as he scooped up Leeds United’s Player of the Month and Goal of the Month. The 20-year-old won by a landslide, earning 58 percent of the POTM votes, followed by Joel Piroe, Largie Ramazani and Junior Firpo.

Gnonto has started all 11 of Leeds’ Championship fixtures so far this season and has contributed two goals and four assists along the way. His strike in the 3-0 win over Coventry was voted the best goal from the club for September.

“It feels so good, I wasn't expecting this,” the Italian told the club’s website after receiving the JD Sports Player of the Month award. “As a team we work incredibly hard, and on a personal level, I'm trying to help the side as much as possible.

“To be recognised as Player of the Month is just amazing, I just want to keep going like this and hopefully many more are going to come.”

Leeds are pushing hard to secure promotion up to the Premier League at the end of the season, having fallen agonisingly short in May when Southampton snuck through in the play-off final. The Whites are currently third in the table, three points behind leaders Sunderland.

Gnonto has acknowledged his efforts so far as he hopes to help push Leeds back up to England’s top division. However, the attacker has admitted he knows he isn’t finished yet and there’s still plenty to work and improve on.

He continued: “It's been quite nice, but I wouldn't say I'm satisfied, because I know that I can improve even more. It's been a good start, but at the same time, I'm far from where I want to be. I practice every day for this, I know that my job is not done. I've many goals for the season, and hopefully I'm gonna reach them all.”

Leeds have been backed by fans and pundits alike to return to the Premier League next season and of course, the supporters at Elland Road and those who travel the country have played a huge part in the journey. Gnonto paid tribute to the fans after receiving his Player of the Month and Goal of the Month awards.

“The atmosphere around the club, it's so nice. We have fun every day. We work really hard, but always with a smile on our faces. I try to enjoy every minute, and that's made so much easier with this group of players,” he added.

“The fans in particular have been amazing. The team has been through tough moments, but they've always been behind us and we just want to keep going like this. We know that we have the quality to reach our goals and with them behind us, we know we can do it.”