Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Leeds United are pushing to secure promotion at the end of the season and they’ve been backed by the pundit.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds United banked another important three points in their promotion push on Tuesday thanks to a 2-1 win over Watford. Daniel Farke’s side extended their unbeaten run to six games with their latest home victory and they will jump back into action this weekend when they face Bristol City at Ashton Gate.

Their latest result puts them on 22 points for the season, with just one defeat on their record so far. The Whites have already forced promotion rivals Sunderland and Sheffield United to drop points as well, after playing out respective 2-2 and 2-0 score-lines this month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As things stand, Leeds are putting a strong case forward in their mission to secure promotion to the premier League next season. Not only are they competing for a top two spot, they could push for the title if they can keep this form up.

There’s still a long stretch of the season coming up but Paul Merson is confident that next year could be Leeds’ golden chance. Speaking on Sky Sports, the pundit praised both the team and manager Farke as they set their sights on climbing up to the top division.

“They’ve been amazing so far. It’s a long season — I’m pleased for the manager because I remember five or six weeks ago, they had a game on Sky and he had to win that game or he was under severe pressure. It makes a difference, when you’ve managed in these leagues, that experience is priceless. You don’t panic, you know the league, you know the players, you have faith in the players.

“It’s hard playing at Leeds, it’s a hard place to play. They’re a Championship team but they’re really a Premier League club in my opinion with their fanbase. You’re bringing in players who have got to cope with that pressure but the manager has got that experience and that’s why I think it’s priceless.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds agonisingly missed out on returning to the Premier League earlier this year, falling at the final play-off hurdle. After finishing third in the table, they beat Norwich City 4-0 in the semi-finals, before a tense final clash with Southampton saw the Saints edge a 1-0 win to book their ticket to England’s top flight.

Merson followed up with his comments by replying to the Sky Sports clip on X with further praise for the Whites, backing them to get the job done this time round.

“Massive club and huge fan base! Can see Leeds getting back into the Premier League this year,” the pundit wrote on Wednesday.

After the remaining midweek Championship fixtures play out, Leeds will have a clearer look at where they stand in the table and will enter the weekend knowing what they need to do to keep up and above those around them.