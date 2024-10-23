Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A look at the latest midweek Championship results and how it has affected the table.

Following their latest win over Watford, Leeds United climbed up to second in the Championship table, level on points with leaders Sunderland and behind only on goal difference. However, following the latest midweek results, the table has once again had a shakeup and we have a new order heading into the weekend.

The battle for promotion is already tightly contested and the standings will change over and over again between now and the end of the season. But let’s take a look at how Leeds’ closest promotion rivals performed on Wednesday and what it means for Daniel Farke’s side in the Championship standings, ahead of their clash with Bristol City.

Luton Town 1-2 Sunderland

Championship leaders put some important daylight between them and Leeds with a 2-1 win over recently relegated Luton Town. After a goalless first half, the Black Cats finally found their opener through Chris Rigg in the 55th minute. Elijah Adebayo pulled the Hatters equal but just three minutes after the equaliser, Sunderland struck again through Romaine Mundle to secure the three points.

The win takes Sunderland to 25 points at the top of the tree, with new boys Oxford United next up this weekend.

Blackburn Rovers vs West Brom

Blackburn Rovers and West Brom both earned a point on Wednesday after a goalless draw couldn’t separate the two. Albion are currently in fourth place, three points behind Leeds, while Blackburn also have the same points distance between them and the Whites, but sit two places down the table.

Hull City vs Burnley

Burnley were able to claw a goal back against Hull City and snag a point on the road. It took the Clarets until the 77th minute to find the back of the net and level the scoring, after the Tigers took the lead Xavier Simons.

Zian Flemming rescued the draw for Burnley, which was enough to elbow Leeds out of second place and down into third on goal difference. Scott Parker’s side keep their unbeaten run ticking over ahead of this weekend’s clash with QPR.

Middlesbrough vs Sheffield United

Following their defeat to Leeds, Sheffield United were rooting for a win to overtake their opponents again. However, Middlesbrough put up a strong fight on home soil and came away with all three points after substitute Emmanuel Latte Lath scored the winner in the 80th minute.

The Blades’ loss keeps them on 19 points, sandwiched between Blackburn and West Brom on the same amount ahead of their meeting with Stoke City on Saturday.