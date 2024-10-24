Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds United are pushing to secure promotion from the Championship at the end of the season.

As the end of 2024 approaches, serious conversations are now being had regarding how the final Championship standings will look. There is a tough battle at the top of the table as clubs fight for their place in the automatic promotion spots and the nail-biting play-offs.

Only three will make the jump up to the Premier League next season, but who will it be? Leeds United have once again thrown their hat into the ring, re-entering the promotion tussle after last season’s heartache. The Whites are in a strong position so far and they are now being backed by pundits to secure their ticket up to the top flight next year.

Former Leeds ace Jermaine Pennant believes his old side are in good stead to get the job done this time round and has full faith that Daniel Farke is the man to take them forwards.

“He knows how to get out of that league, he’s done it many times with Norwich so he’s probably the perfect person and fit for Leeds,” Pennant said at the Copa del Cure Leukaemia tournament at St George’s Park (via LeedsLive).

“They’ve had a few injuries but that league is so gruelling that you can be nowhere after 20 games and all of a sudden go on a run and be second in the league. It would be hard for them financially if they don’t go up, a big hit and it would be a disaster but it’s a tough league and there are some big teams in it. I am sure that come 46 games, they will be there or thereabouts in the race to get back into the Premier League.”

Pennant spent time on loan with Leeds during their fateful 2003/24 season, which ended in their Premier League relegation and lengthy stretch outside of the top flight. The former winger has backed Farke’s experience with Norwich City to pay off this time round with Leeds, as the pressure following their agonising defeat in the play-off final back in May.

“Leeds are better suited if they do go up to stay in the Premier League,” he continued. “Norwich weren’t Premier League ready whereas Leeds are a Premier League giant, so I’m sure if they do get back up they will learn from their mistakes and hopefully stay there.”

Pennant isn’t alone in his predictions, with Paul Merson also airing a similar take on the Whites’ situation. The Sky Sports pundit has publicly backed Leeds to secure promotion at the end of the campaign and believes that Farke’s previous experience in this scenario is ‘priceless’.

Following the midweek fixtures, Leeds are third in the table on 22 points, behind Burnley only on goal difference and three points adrift of Sunderland, who keep their place at the top of the table. Farke and co will be hoping to extend their unbeaten run this weekend, where a trip to Ashton Gate awaits for their clash with Bristol City.