Wolves v Leeds United injury news as nine ruled out and two doubts

Leeds United are back in action on Wednesday night when they take on Wolves in the Carabao Cup.

Wolves are in the bottom three as things stand, but they are hoping to kick on under reputable new boss Julen Lopetegui. The Midlands come into this one winless in four, but Lopetegui has not taken charge of a game yet, and he won’t do so until after the World Cup as paperwork gets stamped and approved.

Ahead of the clash, Leeds have lost Patrick Bamford to a minor injury, with the striker looking likely to return for the weekend.

“Yeah, he took a penalty literally in the last action of training yesterday and then felt something in his hip,” Marsch said. “So they think it’s like a seven-day injury. We’ll see how it pans out for the week and if we can get him ready for Tottenham.” Archie Gray and Adam Forshaw are also absent, while Luis Sinisterra and Stuard Dallas remain out longer term.

For Wolves, Raul Jimenez, Sasa Kalajdzic, Pedro Neto and Chiquinho are all out, while there are doubts over Matheus Nunes and Tota Gomes, both struggling with smaller injury issues. It was hoped that Nunes would return over the weekend, but he was not cleared in time.