Wolves v Leeds United injury news as nine ruled out and two doubts
Leeds United and Wolves go head-to-head in the Carabao Cup on Thursday night, and here we round up the injury latest.
Leeds United are back in action on Wednesday night when they take on Wolves in the Carabao Cup.
The Whites have picked up of late in the Premier League, defeating Liverpool and AFC Bournemouth, and both in dramatic fashion. Those wins have eased pressure on Jesse Marsch, and Leeds now have the welcome distraction of the Carabao Cup third round. Leeds head to Molineux as they vie for a place in the fourth round, and they will face Wolves side that has struggled this season.
Wolves are in the bottom three as things stand, but they are hoping to kick on under reputable new boss Julen Lopetegui. The Midlands come into this one winless in four, but Lopetegui has not taken charge of a game yet, and he won’t do so until after the World Cup as paperwork gets stamped and approved.
Ahead of the clash, Leeds have lost Patrick Bamford to a minor injury, with the striker looking likely to return for the weekend.
“Yeah, he took a penalty literally in the last action of training yesterday and then felt something in his hip,” Marsch said. “So they think it’s like a seven-day injury. We’ll see how it pans out for the week and if we can get him ready for Tottenham.” Archie Gray and Adam Forshaw are also absent, while Luis Sinisterra and Stuard Dallas remain out longer term.
For Wolves, Raul Jimenez, Sasa Kalajdzic, Pedro Neto and Chiquinho are all out, while there are doubts over Matheus Nunes and Tota Gomes, both struggling with smaller injury issues. It was hoped that Nunes would return over the weekend, but he was not cleared in time.
Speaking about Jimenez, Wolves interim boss Steve Davis said ahead of last weekend: “I’ve watched him training in one-to-ones. I spoke to him, he said he’s progressing well. It’s been good to see him moving around well.”