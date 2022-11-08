Jesse Marsch’s side are suddenly heading to the Black Country seeking a third win on the spin following consecutive Premier League victories as Saturday’s remarkable 4-3 success at home to Bournemouth followed the previous weekend’s superb 2-1 triumph at Liverpool. But Leeds are back in league action less than three days after the Wolves cup clash with a Saturday afternoon trip to Tottenham Hotspur and Marsch made nine changes for the second round Carabao Cup clash at home to Barnsley back at the end of August in which United bagged a 3-1 victory. With Saturday’s Spurs clash looming large but also a place in the Carabao Cup last 16 up for grabs, this is how we think Leeds will line up at Molineux in Wednesday night’s 7.45pm kick-off.
1. GK - Illan Meslier
There must be a temptation to hand Joel Robles his Whites debut in goal and it would be no surprise to see the 32-year-old Spaniard in between the sticks but Meslier played the full duration of August's second round win against Barnsley and the Frenchman might well continue his long run of starting every game in both league and cup that extends all the way back to the end of the 2020-21 campaign under Marcelo Bielsa. Kristoffer Klasesson played the full match for United's under-21s against Newcastle United on Monday so it looks likely to be Meslier or Robles in goal.
Photo: Marc Atkins
2. RB - Luke Ayling
Rasmus Kristensen currently has the right back jersey but it's probably a pretty close call and this looks like a good opportunity for Ayling to make another start.
Photo: George Wood
3. CB - Diego Llorente
The Spaniard is in a similar boat to Ayling in that he is currently being kept out at centre-back by Robin Koch and captain Liam Cooper. But the cup tie at Molineux looks like an obvious chance for Llorente and just a question of who will partner him.
Photo: Alex Pantling
4. CB - Robin Koch
Marsch will probably look to make a decent amount of changes whilst still maintaining some form of consistency and Koch has been one of United's most consistent players so far this season. The German was in the wars a bit against Bournemouth on Saturday but came through the full match and it's probably just a toss up between himself and Saturday's partner Cooper as to who starts at Molineux.
Photo: Stu Forster