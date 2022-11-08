1. GK - Illan Meslier

There must be a temptation to hand Joel Robles his Whites debut in goal and it would be no surprise to see the 32-year-old Spaniard in between the sticks but Meslier played the full duration of August's second round win against Barnsley and the Frenchman might well continue his long run of starting every game in both league and cup that extends all the way back to the end of the 2020-21 campaign under Marcelo Bielsa. Kristoffer Klasesson played the full match for United's under-21s against Newcastle United on Monday so it looks likely to be Meslier or Robles in goal.

Photo: Marc Atkins