Wolves boss shares view on Leeds United 'DNA' and hails Whites with cup clash selection hint

Wolves and Leeds will lock horns in the competition's third round at Molineux this evening in what will be a penultimate game in charge for Davis as the club’s new head coach Julen Lopetegui gets set to take the managerial reins. Former Porto, Spain, Real Madrid and Sevilla boss Lopetegui will begin his new role on November 14 and take over a side who currently sit second bottom in the Premier League table following Saturday's 3-2 defeat at home to Brighton. Davis admits he will be mindful of this weekend's home clash against Arsenal in naming his team this evening but says his side are determined to seal cup progression against a side and club that he has huge respect for.

“If you look at the DNA that runs right the way through their club and academy, all the Leeds teams play with high energy and high intensity," said Davis of Leeds to wolves.co.uk. "So we know exactly what to expect. They’re a very direct team with their approach, in the way they run with the ball, the way they travel and the way they look to play balls through, while trying to break you down.

“They’ve got their strengths and they’ve got good players, so we can’t underestimate them, but you can’t underestimate any team in this league because they’re all tough games. They come here off a bit of form having turned their last few games around, so we know it’s going to be another tough game.”

RESPECT: For Leeds United from interim Wolves boss Steve Davis, above. Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images.