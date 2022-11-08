This season marks the 30th anniversary of the Premier League and it’s safe to say there is more money being thrown about at the top end of English football than ever before.

Long gone are the days when British record transfers were completed for fees of £3m. Now ‘normal’ transfers are around ten times that amount as clubs look for success as they make the most of the multi-billion pound broadcasting deals that have become commonplace in the game. Of course, Leeds United are no different, but last summer saw more money going out of Elland Road than there was spent on incomings.

That fact is skewed slightly after Raphinha and Kalvin Phillips were tempted away by big money moves to Barcelona and Manchester City respectively. That’s not to say the Whites didn’t spend. Jesse Marsch was backed with over £80m as the likes of Marc Roca, Brenden Aaronson and Luis Sinisterra moved to Elland Road.