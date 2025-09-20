Wolves v Leeds United match predicted by betting odds on outcome and scorers

Leeds United are looking for their second win of the season when they visit Premier League rivals Wolves on Saturday.

It seems too early in the new Premier League season to suggest Leeds United’s visit to Wolverhampton Wanderers can be viewed as a relegation six-pointer.

However, there can no be doubt the fixture has taken on extra importance for both sides after they made slow starts to the campaign. For Wolves, the game will offer an opportunity to rack up their first point of the season after they fell to defeats in home games against Manchester City and Everton, as well as in away games at AFC Bournemouth and Newcastle United.

Leeds have secured their first win of the campaign after marking their return to the top flight with a narrow home victory against Everton that came thanks to a late penalty from summer signing Lukas Nmecha. However, since a memorable night at Elland Road, Daniel Farke’s men have taken just one point from their following three games after suffering defeats against Arsenal and Fulham either side of a goalless home draw with Newcastle.

Who are favourites to win the Premier League game between Wolves and Leeds?

Unsurprisingly given the recent form of both sides, there is little to choose between them ahead of their Molineux clash. According to Bet365, Leeds are priced at 7/4 to claim their second win of the season against Wolves, with the hosts set at 17/10 to come out on top. What seems like a predictable draw has been priced at 11/5.

Who is favourite to score first in Wolves v Leeds?

Once again, there is little to choose between strikers on both sides with Leeds United summer signing Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Wolves duo Jorgan Strand-Larsen and Toluwlase Arokodare all price at 7/1 to score the first goal of the game.

What has Daniel Farke said about Wolves vs Leeds?

Daniel Farke spoke to the press on Thursday. | Getty Images

The Whites boss said: “What we have to improve is our cutting edge, the outcome and efficiency to score more goals because the Premier League games are like this and if we are creating more chances than Everton, Newcastle and 75 minutes at Fulham are the better side, you have to make sure you reward yourself. This is the only thing I can criticise in what is missing but we had a similar topic at the start of last season, playing really good football and creating chances.

What has Vitor Pereira said about Wolves v Leeds?

Wolves are playing a risky game by handing head coach Vitor Pereira a new contract; the timing is bizarre. | Getty Images

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, the Wolves boss said: “For sure, it’ll be a tough game, but thinking about us and looking for our team, tomorrow is a good chance for us to show our work, to show the improvement that we made this week, the ambition, the character, the mentality – everything.

“Tomorrow is a very important game for us. Very important. We are not in the middle of the season, we are not in the end of the season, but in the beginning, it is important to get points because I don't want to be in the zone that we are now, and in the position that we are now.”

