Leeds United have been informed of a pair of fixture changes for November after broadcasters made their selections.

One of Leeds’ November games has moved due to opposition involvement in European football, while the other has moved due to broadcasters picking their games to televise. Both games have been pushed back 24 hours.

Leeds will now travel to Nottingham Forest on Sunday November 9, a day later than originally scheduled, with a 2pm kick-off at the City Ground. The game will be available to watch on the Sky Sports Red Button. A statement from Leeds United confirmed: “This match has been moved due the participation of Nottingham Forest in the Europa League on the preceding Thursday.” Forest are due to visit Austrian Bundesliga side Sturm Graz inEuropa League on Thursday November 6.

The game at Elland Road against Aston Villa is to take place on Sunday November 23, also kicking of at 2pm, and it will be shown live on Sky Sports.

Leeds are next in action on Saturday afternoon with a trip to Molineux to face Premier League bottom side Wolverhampton Wanderers. Wolves are without a single point from their four games so far, while Leeds have four points but just one solitary goal that came from the penalty spot on the opening day of the campaign.