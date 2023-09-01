Willy Gnonto transfer development as Leeds United man targeted for deadline day move

Willy Gnonto has been the subject of interest from Everton all summer

Everton have reportedly re-opened talks with Leeds United as the Merseyside club look to complete a deadline day deal for Willy Gnonto.

The Whites have continually insisted the 19-year-old Italian international is not for sale this summer, and released a public statement outlining their stance last month.

Everton reportedly had a number of bids rejected for the player with the latest said to total £25million with add-ons included. Last month, Gnonto felt he was unable to play for the club after being told he would not be sold and missed three games.

He submitted a transfer request but after talks with club hierarchy returned to training ahead of the 4-3 win at Ipswich Town, as he started the game and scored as Leeds claimed their first three points of the season. He started against Salford City on Tuesday night, suggesting Daniel Farke sees the player as part of his plans this season.

Sky Sports report talks have re-opened over a move but it is likely to take a hugely-attractive bid from Goodison Park for Leeds to consider softening their stance, which has been unchanged throughout the summer.

Sean Dyche’s side have bolstered their attacking options with the arrival of Udinese striker Beto this week but the Everton boss is willing to sanction late deals for Alex Iwobi and Tom Cannon to help raise funds. Iwobi has been linked with a £20million switch to Fulham while Cameron is said to be a £7million target for Leeds’ Championship rivals Norwich City.

Speaking about possible business at Everton, Dyche said: “If anything happens with those two players we’ll quickly assess what we can do next. To be clear, we are not waiting for that to happen and then going to search; we are already in line.

“The money will be decided by the powers that be. What comes in, what is available to go out. One thing for fans to be aware of is that whatever money you get, you don’t get it in one go. It is chunked down into different payments and different plans and we have had to work hard to find different ways for that to work for us, so that has to be factored in as well.