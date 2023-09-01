Leeds United completed two signings ahead of deadline day but it remains to be seen if there will be more incomings on Friday

Leeds United are monitoring the situation of AZ Alkmaar’s Danish striker Jens Odgaard, according to a report from Denmark.

The 24-year-old joined AZ on a five-year deal from Italian side Sassuolo last summer, for a fee of €4million having started his career with Lyngby Boldklub in Denmark before joining Inter Milan.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter

He never made a senior appearance for the San Siro outfit before moving to Sassuolo where he had a number of loan spells before making the switch to Alkmaar.

Danish outlet BT reports Bologna are in talks with AZ over a deal for the striker but Leeds and Werder Bremen are keeping an eye on the situation. Odgaard scored 13 goals and provided six assists in all competitions last term.

Leeds have already strengthened their forward line with the addition of Joel Piroe from Swansea City. Glen Kamara and Ilia Gruev joined the club yesterday with Ethan Ampadu, Sam Byram, Karl Darlow, Joe Rodon and Djed Spence also joining the club this summer.

The Whites will likely only add another attacking option to their ranks if there is a deadline day departure for Luis Sinisterra. The Leeds forward has been linked with a move to Crystal Palace and Everton in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, Leeds United’s Championship rivals Southampton are closing in on the signing of Ross Stewart for a deal worth up to £12million.

The 27-year-old has just one year remaining on his deal at the Stadium of Light, having scored 40 goals in 80 appearances for the club. Widespread reports claim a bid of £8million has been accepted by Sunderland with the potential for another £4 million in add-ons.

The forward is set to undergo a medical ahead of agreeing personal terms, which are not expected to be an issue. It means the Black Cats are set to add a new striker to their squad before the 11pm deadline.