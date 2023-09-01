Luis Sinisterra remains Leeds United’s biggest variable on a transfer deadline day that could otherwise be relatively quiet.

Cody Drameh's season-long loan to Birmingham City will be the first business of the day. The right-back, in the final year of his deal, says goodbye to Elland Road after a strange spell in which a senior breakthrough never materialised. Drameh did stand out for both Cardiff City and Luton Town in the Championship on loan and the Blues have an option to buy in this, his third loan spell.

There is loan interest in Darko Gyabi, for whom Leeds turned down a permanent offer from Ligue 2 side Valenciennes, and the Whites are open to the midfielder developing in senior football elsewhere this season.

Fleetwood Town expressed a desire to take Lewis Bate but that move is currently not expected to complete and the ex-Chelsea man could find himself staying put as part of Farke's supporting cast.

Although Leeds would likely have considered offers for Leo Hjelde, an exit is not currently on the cards for the Norwegian youth international and he too may now remain at Leeds until January at least.

The big news of the day will centre around Sinisterra, however. Leeds are braced for offers and given the situation that arose around the time of his relegation clause expiry date it feels distinctly possible that the Colombian winger might harbour some desire to leave Elland Road. Just like the Tyler Adams situation, Sinisterra's position will largely dictate, although Leeds may consider sanctioning a loan in order to keep a Premier League quality player as an asset in the hope of reintroducing him as a promoted club next summer.